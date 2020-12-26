Here's The List Of Shows To Watch If You Loved 'Criminal Justice' Season 2; Read More

Criminal Justice Season 2 made it to Hotstar on Thursday, December 24, 2020. The thriller series stars Pankaj Tripathi in a focal role as a lawyer who is seen taking up some twisted cases. If you enjoyed Criminal Justice, here's a list of similar crime thriller shows that you can watch up next, take a look.

Shows to watch if you love Criminal Justice

Suits

This is an American legal drama that series which was created as well as written by Aaron Korsh. It is based around a New York City law firm that sees talented Mike Ross who drops out of college and works as a law associate for Harvey Specter, although he never attended law school. The series ran from June 2011 to September 2019.

How To Get Away With A Murder

This is a Shonda Rhimes-produced legal thriller that premiered in September 2014 starring Viola Davis in a focal role. The series was created by Peter Norwalk and ended in May 2020 and ran under the Shondaland Production Company. Annalise Keating is a law professor at a renowned Philadelphia university who along with 5 of her students gets involved in a murder plot.

The Good Wife

The Good Wife was an American legal and political TV drama that ran from September 2009 to May 2016. The cast includes Julianna Margulies, Josh Charles, Christine Baranski, Matt Czuchry, Archie Panjabi, Zach Grenier, Matthew Goode, Cush Jumbo, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Alan Cumming. It was created by Robert and Michelle King and revolved around Alicia Florrick after a public sex and political corruption scandal took place and involved her husband.

Law & Order

Law & Order premiered on September 13, 1990, and rant through May 24, 2010, on NBC. The American police procedural and legal drama was created by Dick Wolf starring George Dzundza, Chris Noth, Dann Florek, Michael Moriarty and Richard Brooks in focal roles. The series had a two-part approach, the first of which involves the investigation of a crime and the second half involves the prosecution of the defendant.

Chicago Justice

Chicago Justice aired on NBC from March to May 2017 and was a legal drama TV series. It was created by Dick Wolf and was the fourth instalment in his Chicago Franchise. The show is based on the prosecutors and investigators from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office who have their way through Chicago’s politics and legal arena to get justice.

