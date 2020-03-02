Mark Ruffalo's Acting Prowess Is On Full Display In 'I Know This Much Is True' Teaser

Mark Ruffalo is a very talented actor in Hollywood who is known for portraying the role of Dr Bruce Banner and Hulk in the Avengers Franchise. After the success of Avengers: Endgame, the actor took a hiatus from work and spent time with family. He is back now with the teaser of his upcoming HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True.

Mark Ruffalo shows his versatile acting prowess with twin avatar

Mark Ruffalo has proved his acting prowess in multiple movies such as Shutter Island, Begin Again, Now You See Me, Zodiac, etc. Though fans never doubted Mark Ruffalo's acting abilities, he has left everyone stunned in the teaser of I Know This Much Is True. Mark plays the role of twins brothers, Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, in the six-episodes miniseries based on the 1998 Wally Lamb novel of the same name. Check out the teaser of the upcoming I Know This Much Is True miniseries here:

Mark Ruffalo has impressed the audiences with his stellar acting playing the role of twins. The story revolves around the struggles in the lives of the two brothers and how they thrived in most unfortunate situations.

The drama has been directed by Blue Valentine (2010) fame Derek Cianfrance and stars the likes of Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn in pivotal roles. I Know This Much Is True will air on HBO from April 27, 2020.

