Are Coleysia And Dillan Still Together? Here's An Update On The Reality TV Couple

The American dating reality television show Are You the One? (AYTO), revolves around young singles trying to find love. In the show, a group of men and women are secretly paired into couples by the producers, with the help of a matchmaking algorithm. After this, while living together, the contestants try to figure out all of these "perfect matches." If they succeed in finding a perfect match, the entire group shares a prize of up to $1 million. The show has had a successful run for seven seasons. However, one of the OG couple from AYTO were Coleysia and Dillan. Find out, “Are Coleysia and Dillan still together?”

Coleysia and Dillan on ‘Are You The One’

Coleysia Chestnut lived a normal life and was an average blue collared worker before she appeared on Are You The One? The show turned her into a television and Internet star while she also found ‘the one’ on the show. The North Dakota-native, Dillan Ostrom, worked as a personal trainer before he appeared on the show. The many similarities between the two helped the couple to bond with one another and brought them together in the very first “matchmaking ceremony.”

By week five of season 1, the two had officially confirmed that they were a perfect match. Dillon revealed on the show that his fresh revival of faith in Christianity had led him to practice celibacy before marriage. Luckily, Coleysia agreed with his beliefs of not having sexual relations with anyone until after getting married. Fans saw that Coleysia and Dillon, both vowed to abstain from sex during the show and spent the most time watching the television during their ‘Honeymoon Suite’ episode. This helped the couple in becoming a fan favourite.

Are Coleysia and Dillan still together?

Unfortunately, for all the fans who had been rooting for Coleysia and Dillan, they are not together. Despite being one of the strongest pairs in the debut season, their relationship failed in the long haul. After the show, both Coleysia and Dillan went back to living a life away from the spotlight. The pair has never publicly spoken about what went wrong between them.

According to his Instagram handle, in recent times Dillan has become a popular Barry’s Boot Camp instructor and Prevail Boxing trainer in LA. After a lot of struggle and hard work, he became the co-owner and COO of a fitness app UTrain. Interestingly, Dillan also began focusing on his acting career. He was featured in a web series called Brunch So Hard.

According to her Instagram handle, Coleysia’s former dream to work for NASA has been put on hold. Before starting her business venture, she returned to Alabama and worked as a business analyst for a logics and supply chain. She has also become a social media influencer and entrepreneur. She is now a mother to an adorable baby boy, and proudly claims to be a “single mama.”

Image Source: Coleysia & Dillan (Instagram)

