'90 Day Fiance': Are Sumit Singh And Jenny Slatten Still Together?

The 90 Day Fiance couple Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh turned quite a few heads when they appeared in the 90 Day Fiance spin-off show, The Other Way. The couple’s story ended on a cliffhanger in the show’s season 2 finale and many fans have been yearning to know whether wedding bells were rung for the pair. The season 2 finale ended with the couple revealing that they would not get married after there was push back from Sumit’s parents. Find out, “Are Sumit and Jenny still together?”

Are Sumit and Jenny still together?

On Sunday, November 29, the 90 Day Fiance finale picked up where the last episode left off. The recent finale episode which aired on TLC featured a tense and dramatic scene with Sumit, (32) his parents and Jenny in the couple’s living room. Sumit’s mom Sahna Singh and dad Anil Singh, refused to give their son permission to marry Jenny who is 62 years old and, 30 years senior to Sumit.

In the finale episode, Sumit’s mother Sahna probably created the most drama on the show as she rebuked Jenny for being with her son. While shooting her insults on Jenny, Sahna asks, “Do you like this young kid? A son, younger than your daughter? Do you have a relationship with him? Shame. Shame, shame.”

Jenny who is a California native insisted that age shouldn’t matter because she loves Sumit. At this Sahna shot back saying, “I am begging you, Jenny. Leave my son alone!” Sumit insisted he would not back down and still wanted to marry Jenny.

Sumit’s mother retorted by saying, “I will never, ever let you marry her! I’m going to commit suicide right here, right now, if you marry her. I swear on you.” During his confessional, Sumit said he wasn’t sure if his mother was serious about her suicide threats, but he didn’t want to be the reason for his mother’s death. Finally, on the finale episode on TLC, the Indian native made peace by agreeing not to marry Jenny and but he fervently refused to let Jenny come back to America. He also told his father he would figure out a way for Jenny to obtain citizenship in India.

He pleaded his parents to come to a compromise and let the couple live-in at least. After Anil and Sahna left, Sumit informed Jenny about the agreement he made with his parents. “I understand why we can’t get married now because of what your mother said. But how sad. Like, our whole relationship is just done,” Jenny responded. But Sumit insisted that their love story wasn’t over. Jenny’s visa was about to expire in three weeks and Sumit vowed that he will find another way for her to legally stay in India.

This trip marked the third time Jenny visited Sumit in India, she also told him that if she left this time, she wouldn’t come back. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jenny was allowed to file for an extension on her visa. The couple is then seeing celebrating by enjoying a picnic together, where Sumit presented Jenny with a “promise ring” as a sign of his commitment. Although not hitched yet, fans will get to see more of Sumit and Jenny together.

Image Source: @sumitjenny (Instagram)

