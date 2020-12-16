'90 Day Fiance': Will Mike And Natalie Finally Get Married? Find Out

Ukrainian Natalie in 90 Day Fiance fell in love with Mike after they met each other through mutual friends. In the seventh season of 90 Day Fiance, the couple was seen struggling through their relationship. In the eighth season of the show, Natalie will be seen moving to America. However, Mike in 90 Day Fiance will send Natalie back to her home country, Ukraine. This is because marrying in 90 days in the backdrop of a global pandemic was too stressful for Mike.

In a new teaser that was released for this American reality show, this decision of Mike was revealed. Natalie was even shown calling Mike a monster in front of the cameras. However, fans of this immensely popular television show know that no argument in this show means the end of a relationship.

Are Mike and Natalie still together?

According to a report published in the Newsweek portal, a local newspaper reported that Mike and Natalie got married in his hometown in March. If this is true, then Mike and Natalie are a married couple and her return to Ukraine does not fit the picture. It might be possible that something dramatic is being planned by the pair. She might get off the plane at the last moment or might reunite after staying some time apart from one another.

In the seventh season of the show, there was a segment titled Tell-All special. In this segment, the couple revealed secrets about each other. It is there that Natalie revealed about Mike cheating on her.

The on-screen relationship of this couple is yet to unfold on American soil. Since Natalie’s K-1 Visa was delayed, Mike traveled to Ukraine to meet her. The pair then went on a vacation in Paris and Mike proposed to Natalie for marriage.

Are Mike and Natalie still together? This is an important question for the fans of this show. At some point, the couple seemed to break their engagement. Natalie returned the ring given to her by Mike and Mike came back to America. Religion was an issue of discord between the couple. However, it looks like from the reports that they have sorted all the problems and have got married.

The eighth season will be full of drama as the fans will get to see whether the couple’s wedding will happen on the show and whether the marriage will last beyond the show.

