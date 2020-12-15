'90 Day Fiancé': Are Rebecca And Zied Still Together As A Couple?

90 Day Fiance is a widely popular American reality television series. It has a 6.7 rating on IMDB. The series already had seven seasons with over 79 episodes. This series follows the lives of those couples who have either applied for or received a K-1 visa. This kind of visa is exclusively reserved for the foreign fiancés of US citizens. After one gets the visa, they have ninety days within which they have to marry each other.

90 Day Fiance will be returning with its eighth season with three couples and the audience can expect some major drama to unfold in the television reality series. Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi appeared on this reality series in the third season. Though there might be chances of a marriage on the show, there are chances of great drama to happen before that.

Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi met each other online. Rebecca is 49 years old while Zied is 27 years old. Rebecca visited Zied in Tunisia and during her visit, she challenged many of the cultural and conservative rules.She broke most of the rules there. She neither wore modest clothes nor did she hide her tattoos. She revealed later that she was getting divorced and hence she began talking with Zied. Zied initially was not much all right with talking with a legally married woman.

Rebecca and Zied together have seen clashes in their cultural beliefs and also normal relationship problems. In the new season of the show, Rebecca and Zied together will face more hurdles and challenges in their relationship.

Are Rebecca and Zied still together?

Although Zied wanted to marry before Ramadan and Rebecca’s uncertainty about Zied’s purpose of staying with her, the couple is still together. Are Rebecca and Zied still together is a major query among the audience. They are together and their posts on Instagram show that they do not want to hide their relationship from the world. According to a report in Newsweek portal, the couple is already married. The Probate Court in Cherokee County, Georgia has confirmed that Rebecca and Zied have officially wed on 19th April, four days before Ramadan began in 2020.

Whether Rebecca or Zeid is legally married or will they get married in the new season of the reality show is what the audience will have to wait and watch. Season 8 of this reality show will indeed be very interesting.

