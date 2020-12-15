'90 Day Fiance': Will Hazel And Tarik Be Seen In Eighth Season?

90 Day Fiance is a renowned American reality TV series that depicts the life of couples who might have applied for or have received their K-1 visa. This kind of visa is given to the foreign finances of US residents. After they receive the visa, they have ninety days to get married to one another. If they get married, they get green cards and become US citizens.

Till now seven seasons of the reality TV series 90 Day Fiance have been aired consisting of seventy-nine episodes in total. The dramatic television series depicts a happy relationship in the form of Hazel and Tarik together. They met on an Asian dating website. This couple was featured in the second season of the popular reality series. The relationship went forward quickly when Tarik went to the Philippines and proposed to Hazel. Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan married each other. Some of the best moments of the show in 2018 were due to the couple Tarik and Hazel’s lack of trust, differences due to religions, and intimacy issues.

According to Hazel Cagalitan, she became Tarik’s fiance for all the right reasons. She did not have a home and also wanted to start a new life in America. Fans of the reality show however believe that her relationship with Tarik was not for the right reasons. They even believe she is a gold digger.

In between, Hazel was rumoured to be pregnant. That posed a threat to their relationship. Are Hazel and Tarik still together? Indeed they are. Hazel revealed that she was having a late period. The couple managed to stay together despite this scare. They even have been posting cute pictures on Instagram.

Will Hazel and Tarik participate in the eighth season?

Many fans of the show and also of the couple wonder are Hazel and Tarik still together? Yes, Hazel and Tarik together will be seen in the eighth season of the show. The couple will be returning to America. Hazel will be adjusting to life in America with her son. She identifies herself as a bisexual and plans to introduce a woman to their relationship. Will Tarik Myers agree to this relationship? Fans are also curious that if they are in love, why are they returning to the reality series again?

The eighth season of this extremely popular reality television series will give all the answers to the questions of the fans and see changes in the relationship of Tarik and Hazel.

