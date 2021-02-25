Are David And Dolores Still Together? The Real Housewives Star Dishes On Her Relationship

It's not every day that the fans get to witness a brewing romance in the Real Housewives of New Jersey. For reality star Dolores Catania, her relationship with now ex-husband Frank Catania didn't stop her from seeking love in the Garden State. Dolores is on good terms with her husband as they take turns in parenting their children. In one of the earlier seasons, she had also found romance with Dr David Principe. Are David and Dolores still together?

Are David and Dolores still together?

David and Dolores are still happily committed to each other. They made their relationship official in April 2019 when they dawned the red carpet together. But according to Six Page, the couple had been seeing each other long before they made their very public appearance. In fact, they have been going out since early 2017.

When asked if she would want to tie the knot, she told E! News that she can never say never although she hasn't really put a lot of thought into it at the moment. Since David is a physician, his busy profession doesn't let him take the time off to appear in the reality show. But Dolores assured fans that he's no short of lovable as he showers her with love and praises every day.

She confessed that though he doesn't know how to show off his love in front of the camera, he is the type to say things like "You're beautiful, you're sexy" to her regularly. The couple is going rock solid as of now and fans can't help but urge them to get married. To this, Dolores replied with a reference to the Real Housewives co-star Teresa. Even she recently split up with her longtime husband Joe Giudice and has now found love with Luis "Louie" Ruelas. Catania said that you would think her husband was the perfect man for her but you never know what life brings to you suddenly. She said she'll need to know 100% that the person is right for her before committing to marry.

