Are David And Toneata From 'Temptation Island' Still Together? Find Out

Dating reality shows, that offer viewers a unique perspective of watching singles trying to find the perfect mate, have become popular over the years. Shows like The Bachelor, Love Island have become a fan favourite over the years. Most recently, Indian Matchmaking carved out a whole new niche for itself in the dating reality TV genre featuring Indian couples who are looking for spouses and partners. Temptation Island is another show that has managed to create a sizeable audience for itself over the course of its two seasons.

Temptation Island season 3 debuted on USA Network on February 16, 2021. Hosted by Mark L Walberg, the show follows four couples who are going through a critical time in their relationship. The show features pairs who are transported to a tropical paradise to join a cast of 24 attractive women and men. As they are living their single life on the island, they are made to decide whether they want to commit to each other or wish to part ways. Temptation Island season 3 just airing on USA Network. Read on to find out whether David and Toneata from Temptation Island are still together.

Are David and Tanita from Temptation Island still together?

David seemed pretty confident when he decided to leave Temptation Island with Toneata. However, their Instagram dna Twitter handles showed that their relationship was fleeting from the moment they left the show. A report in Bustle.com reveals that David made an Instagram account in September, 2019 and followed only four people. Three guys from Temptation Island, Gavin, Casey and Rick and presumably his ex-girlfriend Kate. Upon some sleuthing, it was revealed that David still doesn’t follow Toneata and the aspiring model does not follow David on Instagram as well.

On their Instagram handles the duo has not posted any pictures with each other, hence further signalling that the two have parted ways. In an older interview David told Temptation Island host Mark L. Walberg that he planned to move to Los Angeles with Toneata after the show. David has posted a few photos from L.A. since filming wrapped, he was travelling a lot in general but Toneata hasn’t been by her side.

On the show, David seemed to gravitate toward Toneata because she had a forgiving attitude about what happened between him, Samantha, and Payton. On the show, he also told Kate that being on the island made him realize he needs to be with someone who trusts him. Ultimately, he found comfort in Toneata.

Image Source: David and Toneata (Official Instagram)

