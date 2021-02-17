Loved The Crew's Cast On Netflix? Here's How You Can Watch More Of Them

Netflix released its new comedy show called The Crew, which premiered on Feb 15, 2021. The Crew takes place in a NASCAR garage where the crew chief, Kevin Gibson, butts heads with his new boss and 'millennial' staff when his owner decided to retire, and let his daughter take over the racing team. Netflix's official description for the show is "Life in the garage swerves off track for a NASCAR crew chief and tight-knit racing team when a new boss steps in and shakes things up."

The Crew's cast includes actor Kevin James as Kevin Gibson, the crew chief of the Bobby Spencer Racing team. The main cast of the crew also includes actors Jillian Mueller as Catherine Spencer, the new boss of the Bobby Spencer Racing team & Bobby Spencer's daughter; Freddie Stroma as Jake Martin, the driver of the Bobby Spencer Racing team; Gary Anthony Williams as Chuck, the chief mechanic of the Bobby Spencer Racing team; Dan Ahdoot as Amir, the chief engineer of the Bobby Spencer Racing team; Sarah Stiles as Beth, the office manager of the Bobby Spencer Racing team. The supporting cast of the crew includes actor Paris Berelc as Jessie De La Cruz, a young racing driver that Catherine is considering hiring to replace Jake and actor Mather Zickel as Frank, Beth's boyfriend.

Also read: The Crew Cast Netflix: Know The Actors And The Characters They Play In This Comedy Series

If you love the cast of The Crew and want to see more of them, there are a list of movies and tv shows you can watch starring these actors. The Crew's cast includes many great actors who have been a part of many interesting projects in their careers. Check out some movies and tv shows starring the cast of The Crew below:

The cast of The Crew and their notable works

Kevin James's movies and TV shows

Kevin James is an American actor, a comedian and is best known for his role as Doug Heffernan on the CBS sitcom The King of Queens in which he starred from 1998 to 2007. Kevin also received a nomination for the "Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series" in 2006. He starred in another CBS sitcom, Kevin Can Wait, for two years from 2016 to 2018. Kevin James's movies include his appearances in Hitch, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Grown Ups and Pixels. Kevin James's movies also include voice work for films like Barnyard, Monster House, and the Hotel Transylvania film series.

Jillian Mueller's movies and TV shows

Jillian Mueller has been performing on Broadway since she was 12. Mueller's theatre credits include her portrayal of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman, and her appearances in How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Bye, Bye, Birdie. While Jillian Mueller's movies credits are not a full list yet, the actress has starred as Chaz in the 2020 horror comedy film Porno. She has also made minor appearances in tv shows like The Last O.G., A Gifted Man and Law & Order: SVU.

Also read: 'The Umbrella Academy' Cast Gets A Big Pay Raise For Season Three From Netflix

Freddie Stroma's movies and TV shows

Freddie Stroma is a British actor best known for playing the role of Cormac McLaggen in the Harry Potter film series. Freddie also played Luke in the musical comedy film Pitch Perfect. Freddie has also starred as Luke Morgan in the film A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song which the third installment in the A Cinderella Story film series. Freddie played the lead character of H.G. Wells in the ABC series Time After Time and another lead role as Adam Cromwell in the TV show Unreal.

Gary Anthony Williams' TV shows

Gary Anthony Williams is an American actor and comedian who has appeared on the television series Weeds, Boston Legal, Blue Collar TV and as Abe Kenarban in Malcolm in the Middle. Williams co-founded and is the Artistic Director of the L.A. Comedy Shorts film festival in Hollywood, California. Gary has been a recurring guest on the improv comedy TV series Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Dan Ahdoot's movies and tv shows

Dan Ahdoot is a writer, actor, and comedian who is known for his TV appearances on Disney's Kickin' It, Showtime's Shameless, and the Seeso series Bajillion Dollar Propertie$. Dan has also played minor roles in films like Twisted Fortune & Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero. Dan Ahdoot has also had a recurring role in the tv series, Cobra Kai.

Also read: Netflix Releases That Will Start Streaming On The Platform In February 2021, Check List

Sarah Stiles' movies and TV shows

Sarah Stiles is an American singer and actress known for her work in Off-Broadway and Broadway theatre. Sarah has been a part of plays like Avenue Q, Vanities and more. She was nominated for the "Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play" in 2015 for her performance in the play Hand to God and the "Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical" in 2019 for her performance in the musical Tootsie. Sarah has also had a recurring role as Gladys in the TV show Get Shorty and as Bonnie Barella in the TV show Billions.

Also read: 'To All The Boys I Loved Before' Actors Talk About Netflix Franchise Coming To An End

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.