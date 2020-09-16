Charlie Kaufman's Movies Are A Treat For Cinephiles, Here's Proof

Charlie Kaufman once again delivered a brand new masterpiece with his film I’m Thinking of Ending Things. But this is not the first time Kaufman’s work was applauded by fans and critics alike. Charlie Kaufman has delivered many award-winning films in his career as a film director and producer. So here are some of the films by the I’m Thinking of Ending Things director that you need to watch.

Charlie Kaufman's movies you need to watch

1. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Charlie Kaufman written film, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind has gained a cult following since its release in 2004. The Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, and Kristen Dunst starrer film explores love through a sci-fi angle. The film was liked by critics and audiences alike. No wonder it won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and Kate Winslet bagged an Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category.

Also read | 'Im Thinking Of Ending Things' Movie Ending Explained: How Is The Janitor Related To Jake?

2. Synecdoche, New York

Synecdoche, New York is another must watch Charlie Kaufman movies. The film is a comedy-drama film starring Philip Seymour Hoffman. In the film, Hoffman plays the role of a theatre director whose extreme commitment to his craft and next production results in blurred boundaries between reality and fiction. This Charlie Kaufman film even premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2008.

3. Anomalisa

Anomalisa was Charlie Kaufman’s first step towards animated films. The film is based on Kaufman’s audio play of the same name. Anomalisa revolves around the life of a lonely customer service expert and his chance encounter with a woman. Charlie Kaufman directed film became the first animated film to win the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival in 2015.

Also read | From 'Away' To 'Bad Boy Billionaires: India', Netflix Shows To Watch This Weekend

4. Being John Malkovich

Being John Malkovich is another Charlie Kaufman comedy film you need to watch. This film marked Charlie Kaufman’s feature film debut. Being John Malkovich stars John Cusack, Cameron Diaz, Catherine Keener, and John Malkovich playing a satirical version of himself. The film revolves around an unemployed puppeteer who finds a secret portal into Malkovich’s mind.

Also read | Hilary Swank Got Inspired By Late Kalpana Chawla To Play An Astronaut In Netflix's 'Away'?

Also read | 'The Social Dilemma' Gets Thumbs Up From Celebrities As They Urge Fans To Watch It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.