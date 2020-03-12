Why Was Kelley At 'The Bachelor' Finale After Skipping 'Women Tell All' Reunion Special

Part Two of The Bachelor Season 24 finale managed to attract a huge number of fan following. There was special live streaming for the finale and the viewers were excited to see Pete Weber and his drama with Hannah Ann and Madison. But the limelight was stolen by a lady from the audience who was not expected to be spotted. Chris Harrison started the show which featured Peter's final night as the bachelor. While doing so he had the cameras pan to the live studio audience which showed a very familiar face, Kelley Flanagan. Read more about why was Kelley at the Bachelor finale.

Why was Kelley at The Bachelor finale?

It was very noticeable when Kelley Falangan was absent at the 'Women Tell All' reunion special. She surely tried her best to not be seen and make it seem normal by pointing out another popular jeweller, Neil Lane in the audience. This could just be a technique used by the producers as there were a number of rumours that claimed that Peter and Kelley may have reunited after the show and are secretly dating. A number of fans have also spotted this and taken to their Twitter account to express what they feel.

This is the face of the woman who is currently dating peter. KELLEY WASNT AT WOMEN TELL ALL BECAUSE SHE IS CURRENTLY DATING PETE OMG #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Bo6rGSD3FS — Lindsay Logan (@LindsayMLogan) March 11, 2020

WHY is Kelley at the live show and WHY does peters mom follow her on instagram and no one else from the season?!#BachelorNation #Bachelor #bachelor pic.twitter.com/qF46NzfSvd — Reality Godess (@GodessReality) March 11, 2020

#TheBachelor fans when they cut to a smiling Kelley in the audience right after showing Peter and Hannah Ann get engaged with 96 minutes to go pic.twitter.com/sb7mAnldRj — Spencer Dukoff (@SpencerDukoff) March 11, 2020

