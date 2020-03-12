The Debate
Why Was Kelley At 'The Bachelor' Finale After Skipping 'Women Tell All' Reunion Special

Rest of the World

Why was Kelley at the Bachelor finale: Kelley Falangan and notably skipped the Women Tell All reunion special. Read more about Falangan at Bachelors finale

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
why was kelley at the bachelor finale

Part Two of The Bachelor Season 24 finale managed to attract a huge number of fan following. There was special live streaming for the finale and the viewers were excited to see Pete Weber and his drama with Hannah Ann and Madison. But the limelight was stolen by a lady from the audience who was not expected to be spotted. Chris Harrison started the show which featured Peter's final night as the bachelor. While doing so he had the cameras pan to the live studio audience which showed a very familiar face, Kelley Flanagan. Read more about why was Kelley at the Bachelor finale. 

Why was Kelley at The Bachelor finale?

It was very noticeable when Kelley Falangan was absent at the 'Women Tell All' reunion special. She surely tried her best to not be seen and make it seem normal by pointing out another popular jeweller, Neil Lane in the audience. This could just be a technique used by the producers as there were a number of rumours that claimed that Peter and Kelley may have reunited after the show and are secretly dating. A number of fans have also spotted this and taken to their Twitter account to express what they feel. 

