Are Jenna And Adam Still Together? Everything You Need To Know About Famous Duo

The season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was off to a rocky start. Adam Glick, who is one of the prominent stars on the show, recently spoke up about his relationship with Jenna MacGillivray. The chef appeared on an entertainment portal to discuss his relationship and several other aspects as well.

Are Jenna and Adam still together? Everything you need to know about the famous duo

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star said that he and Jenna MacGillivray are actually no longer together. However, Adam assured that they do keep in touch with each other and do talk to one another from time to time. During the May 4 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, things between Adam Glick and Jenna MacGillivray had strained. This gave rise to tensions between the former couple. However, normalcy returned to their relationship after some discussions, though things did not stay that way for the couple for too long.

During this time, Jenna MacGillivray wrote several love letters to Adam Glick in an attempt to smooth things a bit. However, this attempt was proven to be unsuccessful and things between them did not get back on track. This eventually brought them to address their fears and have “the talk” with each other about what the future holds for them. Jenna MacGillivray asked Adam Glick about his plans and if he sees a future with her. Adam simply replied that he is going to take off once things are done between them and drive off. Jenna, upon hearing this, did get a bit emotional but had to come to terms with the end of the relationship.

In an Instagram post made by Jenna MacGillivray, she shed light on her romantic history and vowed to continue to love again. She also mentioned that she has not given up on the idea of love and is still willing to give it a chance. The post made fans emotional in the comments. In the conclusion part of the post, Jenna just asked her fans to spread love and to not hold back on the emotion. She also asked her fans to show the same love to themselves as well.

