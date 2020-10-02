Are Justine And Caleb Still Together After Winning 'Love Island USA' Season 2?

Love Island USA season 2 recently saw Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew winning the show. The last episode of the show was aired on September 29th. Johnny and Cely who too had strong bonds in the show were seen as the runner-ups. Currently, it has been a week since the show. Read on to know whether the strong couple Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew are still together after the show has ended now.

Are Justine and Caleb still together after Love Island?

According to Bustle, the solid couple Justine and Caleb are reported as being in touch as both reside on opposite coasts. They are very much together even after a week of the show Love island USA. Caleb and Justine both won a cash prize of $100, 000 together. The couple has been one of the strongest couples on the show with many viewers rooting for them. They competed with Johnny and Cely in the last episode of the reality show. Johnny and Cely are also amongst the favourite couples from Love Island season 2, and reportedly the two are also together after the show has ended. Johnny and Cely were the runners up of the Season 2 of Love Island, USA. Take a look at this Instagram post that Caleb shared on his social media after he and Justine were declared the winner of the show.

Love Island USA 2020

The dating show, Love Island USA season 2, is based on the popular reality show in the UK, which also goes by the same name. Love Island season 2 premiered on CBS on August 24. However, season 2 of the show is coming to an end with the last episode airing on September 29th. The end of Love Island season 2 showcased the solidifying bonds between Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew. The relationship between Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks had then started to deteriorate by the end of the show. While new couples like Moira and Calvin Cobb and Bennett Sipes and Lakeyn were also seen by the end of the show. The Love Island 2 episodes could be watched by logging in CBS website or their smartphone app.

