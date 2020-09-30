When Is 'Love Island 2' Finale? Here's How To Watch Finale Episode

The dating show Love Island USA is based on the popular reality show in the UK, which also goes by the same name. Love Island season 2 premiered on CBS on August 24 and fans have been enjoying the drama and steamy romances on the show ever since. The show features young chiseled gentleman and gorgeous young ladies, as they try to find love and meaningful connection in Casa Amor.

However, season 2 of the show is coming to an end. On the last episode of the show, episode 31, the islanders will be meeting each other’s parents, and the parents will be giving their verdict on the villa romances. Read on to find out, “When is Love Island 2 finale?"

When is Love Island 2 finale?

According to CBS’s official website, Love Island season 2 will air its finale episode on Tuesday, September 29. The Friday, September 25 episode of Love Island season 2 showed that the bonds between Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew were solidifying. The couple slowly became a fan-favourite. But, the relationship between Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks appeared to be deteriorating.

Justine and Caleb are new frontrunners on the show

Cely and Johnny were considered as obvious frontrunners all season long on the show. Many fans were rooting for them to win. But things went south when it was discovered that Johnny had cheated on Cely. In a confessional clip from the show, Johnny is seen confessing his misdeed to Cely.

Johnny revealed that he had kissed Mercades Schell, who is a new contestant on the show. He also confessed to making out with Mercades on her first night on the show. Fans were instantly disillusioned and Johnny received a lot of backlash from fans who had supported him and Cely for so long. While Cely and Johnny decided to stick together in spite of the cheating scandal, fans can clearly see that all is not good between them. Hence, it appears that Justine and Caleb might just be able to replace Cely and Johnny and might become the new fan favoured Love Island couple.

What is happening between Carrington and Laurel?

In the Sunday, September 27 episode, fans saw that Carrington Rodriguez and Laurel Goldman were trying to move past Carrington’s recent involvement with Lakeyn Call. Carrington risked his healthy and loving relationship with Laurel for Lakeyn. But it did not end well for the 22-year-old, as Lakeyn soon called him out for playing with Laurel’s feelings. This showed how strongly bonded the girls on the show are with each other. While the drama was still ensuing between Lakeyn, Carrington and Laurel, Bennett Sipes swoop in quickly coupled up with Lakeyn. However, it's too early in their relationship for them to be considered as contenders for the finale.

What about Moira and Calvin?

Finally, as the season is approaching its end, fans got to see that Moira was able to find stable chemistry with Calvin Cobb. But their relationship is very new for fans to understand if it is real or not. Moreover, there is still a negative perception of Moira on the show after her split with James McCool.

How to watch Love Island season 2 finale?

In order to watch the finale episode of Love Island 2, a cable subscription will be required. According to CBS, a viewer just logs into CBS.com or on the CBS smartphone app. The app works on both iOS and Android. The finale episode of Love Island will be available to stream for free on the website or app.

Viewers who don’t have an active cable subscription can subscribe to CBS All Access. The streaming service costs $5.99 per month. New users can sign up for a free trial as well. Lastly, there are live TV plans offered by YouTube TV, AT&T Now, Hulu, Fubo, and Sling. All of these plans include CBS in their lineups.

