'Love Island USA' Season 2: Are Cely And Johnny Still Together?

Die-hard Love Island USA fans have loved Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks ever since the couple got together in season 2 of the show. The dating show is based on the popular reality show in the UK, which also goes by the same name. Love Island season 2 premiered on CBS on August 24. Ever since season 2 started, fans have been following all the young chiseled gentleman and gorgeous young ladies of the show as they try to find love and meaningful connection in Casa Amor.

What happened between Cely and Johnny?

Cely and Johnny had been a fan favourite until it was discovered that the 22-year-old Johnny had hidden under a duvet cover with Mercades Schell. Mercedes is a new entrant on the show, unlike Cely who has been in the villa since day one. Once Johnny’s dirty little secret was unearthed and exposed by Noah Purvis, it seemed as though Cely and the couple's fans were disillusioned.

While Cely and Johnny appeared to be strong contenders on the show, after Johnny’s duvet cover duet with Mercedes, the couple started losing clout. Johnny and Cely coupled up on Day 2 of the reality show, which makes them the longest-running duo in the contest. Cely decided to confront Johnny when the news surfaced that Johnny had cheated on Cely with Mercedes.

While confronting her guilty boyfriend, the 24-year-old Cely stated that he had been acting aloof and guilty for the past few days. Cely further stated, “I just don't know where to go from here. I'm being asked to trust you, and it's like, how can I trust you?"

Are Cely and Johnny still together?

A few episodes ago, it looked as though Cely and Johnny were on the verge of a breakup. But, the couple soon got past the sizeable hurdle and claimed that they were sticking together. Both have been posting pictures with one another on their Instagram handle.

Hence, fans can safely assume that they are indeed back together. It must be noted that they are urging their fans to vote for them as they are still a couple, but they aren’t tagging each other in pictures. It looks like fans will have to wait for the show to end to find out if Cely and Johnny really got past the hurdle in their relationship or was it all for the show.

Promo Image Source: Cely Vazquz (Instagram)

