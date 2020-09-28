What Did Johnny Do On 'Love Island'? Here's Why He Received Backlash From Fans

Fans of Love Island USA have loved Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks ever since the couple got together in season 2 of the show. The dating show Love Island is based on the popular reality show in the UK, which also goes by the same name. Love Island season 2 features young chiseled gentleman and gorgeous young ladies of the show as they try to find love and meaningful connection in Casa Amor.

Since season 2 of the show premiered on CBS on August 24, fans have been enjoying the drama and steamy romance brewing between the contestants. Most recently the 22-year-old Love Island contestant Johnny Middlebrooks came under fire when some of his dirty secrets were revealed on the show. Find out, “What did Johnny do on Love Island?”

Read | 'Love Island USA' Season 2: Are Cely and Johnny still together?

What did Johnny do on Love Island?

Cely and Johnny had been a fan favourite until it was revealed that Johnny had gone behind Cely’s back and kissed Mercades Schell, a new contestant on the show. In a confession clip released on the show’s YouTube channel, fans can see him apologising to Cely for his actions. He also confessed to making out with Mercades on her first night on the show.

In the clip, 24-year-old Cely is seen breaking down into tears after Johnny makes the confession. Johnny’s dirty little secret was first exposed by Noah Purvis and soon both Cely and the couple's fans became disillusioned. Following this incident, many fans took to Twitter to rebuke Johnny for being a cheater.

Read | Are Mackenzie and Connor still together? Will this Love Island couple find love after show

Johnny's going to start pandering to America now to get that money and sympathy. His dad outed him with that game plan comment. Jaleb for the win! #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland — Valentina Ⓥ (@ValentinaP333) September 28, 2020

You do the dirty, you deal with it.

You knew you were on national television. So deal with the repercussions that come your way like a real man. Sheesh!! 😑😑😑#LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland

Me to #Johnny 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/bfgqKyrkBa — ShanaliaG (@ShanaliaG23) September 28, 2020

Cannot wait to bully Johnny when he leaves the villa. LMAO, no more Casa Amor huh? #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/NET63rnRpS — Kayla Arends (@Kayla39541871) September 28, 2020

Moreover, a shocking report on Screenrant also reveals some shocking truth about Johnny’s past. Johnny’s ex Tori Stenson recently took to TikTok and posted a video, revealing some shocking details about the reality TV star. In the now-deleted videos, Tori reportedly revealed that she and Johnny had been together for years.

Read | 'Love Island USA' Season 2: Who was Bennett Sipes' Ex-Girlfriend? Find out

She revealed that they had been on and off for years until recently. However, Johnny did not inform her that he was going on a dating reality show, thus, keeping her hanging. Tori soon leaked another TikTok video where Johnny can be seen proposing to her. Tori then revealed that the proposal was fake.

Read | 'Love Island' makers reveal why Noah Purvis was suddenly pulled off the show

Johnny had done so only to get her to talk to him during one of their "off" periods. Tori then stated that seeing Johnny act like a loyal guy on the show was surprising. She mocked how he is claiming that he treated his girlfriends like queens when the reality is far from it.

Promo Image: Johnny Middlebrooks (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.