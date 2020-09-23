Are Mackenzie And Connor Still Together? Will This Love Island Couple Find Love After Show

The September 21st episode of the dating reality show called Love island season 2 that is being held in the USA saw Connor Trott leaving the villa. After Mackenzie left the show, Connor ended up with Moira, but Moira then decided to recouple with Calvin, so Connor had to leave the villa finally. After he left, he immediately facetimed Mackenzie in the hopes to rekindle their relationship and give it a second chance. Mackenzie answered in a positive response and accepted his request. Mackenzie and Connor have been posting about each other since Connor's eviction. Read on to see Mackenzie's post about him and to get some more insight into the question: Are Mackenzie and Connor still together?

ALSO READ| 'Love Island' Makers Reveal Why Noah Purvis Was Suddenly Pulled Off The Show

What is in future for Mackenzie and Connor from Love island?

Mackenzie wrote an elaborate post about Connor on her Instagram. Here is what she captioned her post that she posted on September 21st. She wrote "hey y’all! it’s Mackenzie here. first off, I want to give a HUGE thanks to everyone who watched the show this season and shared in this wild ride with us. if you saw tonight’s episode, then you know that Connor has left the villa...SINGLE! Gus & I have been patiently waiting for him on the outside and we cannot wait to welcome him home! We have missed him SO much. Second thing I want to say is...I understand that because Connor and I met and fell in love on a TV show, that a lot of people will have their opinions about us. And everyone is 1000% entitled to those opinions, just PLEASE please keep in mind, that the public has only seen a very small percentage of our relationship. Sadly, an hour long episode cannot capture the countless little moments that Connor and I shared in the villa. But this is just the beginning for us! And you have not seen the last of Gus either".

ALSO READ| 'Love Island USA' Season 2: Who Was Bennett Sipes' Ex-Girlfriend? Find Out

Are Mackenzie and Connor still together?

Mackenzie Dipman shared an adorable post on her Instagram story on September 22, a day after the episode of Love Island USA season 2 aired and Connor left the show. Mackenzie shared on her Instagram story, stating that she and Gus would be waiting at the airport to receive Connor. So from the looks of it, the duo is all set to give their relationship another chance outside of the Love Island 2 villa. In the show, Mackenzie was evicted first and then Connor tried to spark his love interest with others but wasn't successful, he was recently evicted from the show as well on September 21st. Love Island season 2 started airing on CBS from August 24, 2020. The new season brought a fresh batch of chiselled young bachelors and some very attractive young women, all looking for love.

ALSO READ| Bennie From 'Love Island': Here's Everything To Know About The Newcomer

ALSO READ| Are Love Island Couples Still Together? Details About Season 1 US Love Island Couples

Promo Image courtesy: Mackenzie Dipman Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.