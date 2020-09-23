Are Troy And Carly Still Together? Here's What Happened To 'Married At First Sight' Couple

Married At First Sight Australia is airing in the United Kingdom. Naturally, fans are excited to know what the cast members from previous seasons have been up to. As the name suggests the reality television show features young singletons who have been married off by the jury before they have even had the chance to meet.

Fans get to follow these couples around as they learn all about their accidental spouses and try to build a life together. Married At First Sight Australia Season five featured cast members Troy Delmege and Carly Bowyer among others. And fans are especially curious to know, “Are Troy and Carly still together?”

Married At First Sight Australia

Are Troy and Carly still together?

In season five of Married At First Sight Australia, fans saw that 38-year-old Troy Delmege, from Sydney, was initially paired with Ashley Irvin, from Brisbane. Troy is an IT accounts manager, while is a flight attendant Ashley. The pair separated almost as soon as they got together and realised that the jury had made a blunder by paring them together.

Just when Troy was starting to get disheartened, the 32-year-old Carly Bowyer, a marketing manager from Melbourne, caught Troy's attention. Carly was originally paired with Justin Fischer. It was clearly the judges, not Cupid that had brought Carly and Justin together as they broke up even before the end of the experiment.

According to a report on mirror.co.uk, Carly confirmed that she and Troy were drawn to each other every time they were in the same room. Hence they started their relationship and arrived at the reunion episode together which took place six weeks after the experiment ended. The pair revealed that they had been together for some months. The pair continued to be together for nine months after the series ended but called it quits. In an Instagram post from 2018, Carly announced their breakup.

Where are Troy and Carly from 'Married At First Sight' Australia now?

According to her Instagram handle, Carly Bowyer is in a happy relationship with Australian actor Neil Goldsmith. The pair is soon going go to have their first child, as Carly is in the 27th week of her pregnancy. The two have been together for almost a year now. While Troy Delmege appears to be single at the moment and is still living in Sydney.

Promo Image Source: Carly Bowyer (Instagram)

