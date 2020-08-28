Gaurav Chopra Reveals Tough Times Continue For Him & Family, Says 'hope For A Turnaround'

Bigg Boss 10 contestant and actor Gaurav Chopra took to his social media handles and gave an update about his father's health. The actor revealed that the “difficult times continue” and he is “hoping and praying for a turnaround”. He further shared a message that his father continues to fight for his health and his family is supporting him and they won’t give up.

Gaurav Chopra reveals difficult times continue

In the past few weeks, Gaurav Chopra has been updating his social media about his life during the pandemic. In the past week, the actor lost his mother who had been battling cancer for years. Gaurav recently updated his social media handles where he revealed that his father, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back, continues to fight.

Gaurav Chopra in his tweet wrote that he should be excused for his absence from social media as difficult times continue in his life. The actor revealed that he is hoping for things to turn around and is praying for things to get better. He further wrote that his family won’t give up even in these times and his father also continues to fight. Check out the tweet below.

Kindly excuse my absence.. difficult times continue..

Hoping and praying for a turnaround...

My father , continues to fight. . and we .. we fight for him , for the family..

No, we won't give up...🙏 — Gaurav Chopra (@gauravchopraa) August 27, 2020

A few weeks back, Gaurav Chopra had called for plasma donors for his father’s coronavirus treatment. He had revealed that he required it on short notice and that it was for a family member. A number of people had shared the post and had offered help. The actor later thanked everyone for their help.

To everyone who has gone out of their way to help me at an odd hour , and continue to do so , a BIG BIG THANK YOU ! We re getting the plasma and hopefully this shall help in getting my father to be better. I shall always be indebted...🙏🙏🙏 — Gaurav Chopra (@gauravchopraa) August 12, 2020

A week ago, Gaurav Chopra's mother passed away and he had penned down an emotional note for her. The actor had revealed in the post that he was very close to her. He had also revealed that she had been battling cancer and had called her the “strongest”.

The actor had written in the post how she was “always the brightest spot of energy in the room.” Gaurav Chopra had revealed that “The beauty that did not need any kind of accentuation. It stood out” He had also mentioned, “Inspired so many..as a teacher, as a principal,as a colleague ,as a friend ,as a human being pursuing spiritual growth over everything else”. Check out the post below.

Image credits: Garuab Chopra Instagram

