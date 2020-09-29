Are Stacey And Florian Still Together? Read Details About The Couple

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj have had plans of getting hitched in the year 2020. However, the pandemic situation pushed their plans ahead. The two have been giving couple goals since a while now. However, recent videos of Florian surfaced with some other woman and this has created a stir among the fans of the couple. The reality show Darcey and Stacey showed the couple in murky waters. Many are curious and have been tweeting questions like, “Are Stacey and Florian still together?”

Are Stacey and Florian still together?

According to a report in Meaww.com, in the show Darcey and Stacey, the couple had decided to tie the knot. However, things look a little uncertain as Stacey was of the opinion of getting married and did not get the same vibes from Florian in the recent few episodes. Stacey’s family as well was awry of Florian after the intimate videos in question surfaced online.

Florian explained himself to Stacey and tried to steer away her from all the inhibitions she has about him. Florian said that ‘nothing happened’ between him and the woman in question. Despite Stacey being convinced, her family had a different opinion about Florian until the latest episode of season one of Darcey and Stacey. Stacey was then of the opinion that it is right to keep the marriage under the wraps and not tell her family about her plans of getting hitched to Florian.

Florian and Stacey wore their nuptial attires, dressed up and got married in a private ceremony later. Stacey had plans of going to the beach after the wedding. However, due to the COVID-19 threat, Stacey brought the beach home. She managed to turn the living room into something similar to a beach.

Right after the wedding, Darcey Silva was reached out by the girl. Apparently, the girl was the one pictured with Florian in the online video. The girl in question sent a video as well as some pictures from the meet-up with Florian. She claimed that Florian told her ‘he was single’ and not together with Stacey. Dacey was shocked at these findings. Darcey was too late to inform all this to Stacey as the latter was already hitched to Florian. Dacey witnessed all the rituals of Florian and Stacey’s wedding on social media.

Cut to present, Stacey actively shares her pictures with Florian on social media even after the show. Florian has wished Stacey on several occasions. The program Darcey and Stacey is a weekly program which airs on TLC by 10 pm as per the eastern standard time.

