Will There Be A Season 3 Of 'His Dark Materials'? Read All The Details

After the successful season two finale, the makers of His Dark Materials are gearing up for the new season. In an interview with RadioTimes.com, executive producer Joel Collins opened up about season three of His Dark Materials. He informed fans that they are in the early stages of development and will quickly go into the latter stages of development to make the show. The show’s season three release date is not confirmed yet as the series has not been officially greenlit.

Makers to start filming for His Dark Materials next summer

According to the reports of RadioTimes.com, Jack Thorne suggested that the filming could begin in summer 2021 and that he is currently rewriting the script. He said that they are pushing ahead with the scripts because they need to be ready to start filming by next summer. Executive Producer Jane Tranter also informed that the crew is currently working on six out of eight scripts and they have good outlines for seven and eight. Jane revealed that The Amber Spyglass is her favourite out of the three novels.

RadioTimes.com suggested that Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson will return in the lead roles- Lyra and Will, along with actors- Ruth Wilson’s Mrs Coulter, Simone Kirby’s Mary Malone, Ruta Gedmintas’ Serafina Pekkala and Will Keen’s Father MacPhail. Ruth Wilson spoke about her villainous character in the series saying that she goes on a great journey and the actor also showed her excitement to get back into her role.

James McAvoy might also return as Lord Asriel after barring a surprise cameo in the season two final episode. His character might be playing a larger role in the book the next season is based on. Previous seasons also gave hints about the return for season one star Lewin Lloyd, who plays Lyra’s friend Roger, despite the character having died.

Since the filming is yet to go on floors, no further details of new castings or characters are announced, however, The Amber Spyglass does introduce new characters in essential roles.

Opening up about the filming location, Tranter said that they are already figuring out how to work around the pandemic when filming returns. She said they’re blessed to have Wolf Studios to film season three. Thus, they will be able to do a mix of filming in a studio and use visual effects. Tranter said she believes that it will be easier to shoot next spring or summer than now.

