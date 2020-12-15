'Tiny Pretty Things' Cast: List Of All Actors And Roles They Play In This Drama Series

Tiny Pretty Things is a mystery drama show. The show is a Netflix original and is created by Michael MacLennan. TheTiny Pretty Things characters are mostly ballet dancers and are played by actual ballet dancers. The show revolves around an elite Ballet academy. When their star student is taken down and a new replacement takes her place, the world around them is filled with politics, betrayal and competition. If you're curious about the cast of Tiny Pretty Things, here is a list of all the actors and the characters they play in the show.

List of all actors/dancers

Brennan Clost as Shane

Brennan Clost plays the role of Shane in this dance series. Brennan Clost is also a Juilliard graduate and has an impressive dance resume. The actor has been a part of some other shows like The Next Step, Spiral and Creeped Out.

Barton Cowperthwaite as Oren Lennox

Barton Cowperthwaite plays the role of Oren Lennox in the show. Oren is Shane's roommate and has an eating disorder. Some of Barton's performances include Centre Stage: On Pointe and Fosse/Verdon.

Kylie Jefferson as Neveah Stroyer

Kylie Jefferson plays the lead in the Tiny Pretty Things cast. The name of her character in the show is Neveah Stroyer. Neveah is the new girl at the Archer School of Ballet. She fills up the position of the star dancer. Kylie Jefferson us a contemporary ballet dancer and choreographer. Tiny Pretty Things marks the debut of her acting career.

Casimere Jollette as Bette Whitlaw

Casimere Jollette plays the role of Bette Whitlaw. Bete is the younger sister of one of the most talented alums. She is driven to be the best and proving her talent to a level where she can't tell right from wrong. Some of her other projects include Code Black, Guidance, East Los High and Dirty John.

Michael Hsu Rosen as Nabil

Michael Hsu Rosen plays the role of Nabil. Nabil is one of the suspects in Cassie's injury. Some of his noteworthy performances include Jessica Jones, taxi Brooklyn and Monsterland.

Other actors that play titular roles in the show include:

Clare Butler as Esmé Halterlein

Daniela Norman as June Park

Ashley Coulson as Gwen Resnik

Damon J. Gillespie as Caleb

Anna Maiche as Cassie Shore

Shaun Benson as Mr. Brooks

Jess Salgueiro as Isabel

Lauren Holly as Madame Dubois

Morgan Kelly as Mr. Renfrew

