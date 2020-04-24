When Was 'Too Hot To Handle' Filmed? Find Out More The Shooting Schedule For The Show

Too Hot to Handle is one of Netflix's most popular reality dating shows. The show follows a group of fourteen singles, who have to stay at an island villa for four weeks to 'find love'. The winner of the show also wins a $100,000 cash prize. The show released recently on Netflix, on April 17, 2020. Here is a look at when Too Hot To Handle was filmed and at what locations.

When was Too Hot to Handle filmed

Too Hot to Handle is created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett. The two claimed that the Seinfeld episode, The Contest, was the inspiration behind the show. On June 24, 2019, Netflix Studios successfully trademarked "Too Hot to Handle". The show also uses a virtual assistant, named Lana, as the host instead of a human host. Lana's voiceover was given by Desiree Burch.

The casting for Too Hot to Handle began all the way back in December of 2018. Over 3,000 people auditioned, but only a select few were shortlisted for the show. In December of 2018, a luxury resort called Casa Tau also opened in Punta Mita, Mexico. This resort would be the filming location for Too Hot to Handle. Too Hot to Handle started filming at Casa Tau in March of 2019. The filming for the show ended four weeks later in April of 2019.

After the filming ended, all 14 contestants were allowed to stay in the resort for several days without any cameras. All eight episodes of the show were just recently released on Netflix and it quickly became one of the top shows on the platform. Though the original cash prize was $100,000, at the end the final ten contestants only won $75,000. Moreover, the final ten winners had to split the cash prize, so each person only earned $7,500.

