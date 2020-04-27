If 'Too Hot To Handle' Is Made In India, THESE Are The Celebrities Fans Would Want In It

Too Hot to Handle is a reality show released on Netflix. The premise of the show is to see if the contestants can form meaningful relationships without physical intimacy. Although the filming of the show wrapped up a year ago, the show has released only now. They were put to test on various instances and if anything physical happened between any of the couples, their combined prize money of $100,000 would get deducted.

Here's a list of reportedly single Indian celebs who are "hot on popular opinion" and can make their own Too Hot to Handle. While the eight-episode reality show has become quite popular on Netflix, Indian fans are keen to have their own version of it with popular Indian personalities. Check out the compilation of an Indian cast who might be the perfect substitute for their Hollywood counterpart:

Haley Cureton - Jennifer Winget

Image credit: TooHotNetflix Instagram, Jennifer Winget Instagram

Also Read: Too Hot To Handle Cast | Where Is The Cast Now Post The Wrap Up Of Show?

Harry Jowsey - Harshad Chopra

Image credit: TooHotNetflix Instagram, Harshad Chopra Instagram

Also Read: 'Too Hot To Handle' Filming Locations: Where Was Netflix's Too Hot To Handle Filmed?

Lydia Clyma - Urvashi Rautela

Image credit: TooHotNetflix Instagram, Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Also Read: When Was 'Too Hot To Handle' Filmed? Find Out More The Shooting Schedule For The Show

Bryce Hirschberg - Vijay Deverakonda

Image credit: TooHotNetflix Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Also Read: Is Any Couple From Neflix's Dating Show 'Too Hot To Handle' Still Together?

Matthew Smith - Aditya Roy Kapoor

Image credit: TooHotNetflix Instagram, Aditya Roy Kapoor Instagram

Also Read: Netflix's 'Too Hot To Handle' star Chloe Veitch And Diljit Dosanjh's 2019 pics Surface

Rhonda Paul - Akanshan Ranjan Kapoor

Image credit: TooHotNetflix Instagram, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Instagram

Also Read: 'Too Hot To Handle': Everything You Need To Know About Netflix's Latest Reality Show

Chloe Veitch - Alaya F

Image credit: TooHotNetflix Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

Also Read: Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle Is Inspired By Seinfeld's Iconic Episode?

Kori Sampson - Ishan Khattar

Image credit: TooHotNetflix Instagram, Ishaan Khattar Instagram

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Mesmerising Photoshoots Are Too Hot To Handle; See Pics

Nicole O’Brien - Sara Ali Khan

Image credit: TooHotNetflix Instagram, Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Also Read: Disha Patani Is Too Hot To Handle In 'Do You Love Me' From Baaghi 3, Say Fans

David Birtwistle - Sidharth Malhotra

Image credit: TooHotNetflix Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Flaunting These Off-shoulder Dresses Is Too Hot To Handle; See Pics

Sharron Townsend - Parth Samthan

Image credit: TooHotNetflix Instagram, Parth Samthan Instagram

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth To Play WWE Legend Hulk Hogan In Todd Phillips' Netflix Biopic?

Kelechi Dyke - Sunny Kaushal

Image credit: TooHotNetflix Instagram, Sunny Kaushal Instagram

Also Read: 'Ozark' Filming Locations: Where Was The Netflix Series Filmed? Details Inside

Francesca Farago - Pooja Hegde

Image credit: TooHotNetflix Instagram, Pooja Hegde Instagram

Also Read: 'Too Hot To Handle': Cast Details Of New Netflix Reality Show

Madison Wyborny - Ananya Pandey

Image credit: TooHotNetflix Instagram, Ananya Pandey Instagram

Also Read: Outer Banks Filming Locations: Where Was Netflix's 'Outer Banks' Filmed?

Image credit: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram, Sara Ali Khan Instagram, Jennifer Winget Instagram, Parth Samthan Instagram, Too Hot to Handle Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.