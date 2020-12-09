Who Plays Marisol Fuentes In 'Mr. Iglesias'? Read To Know About The Character In Detail

Streaming giant Netflix dropped Part 3 of the American comedy TV series Mr. Iglesias today, i.e. December 8, 2020. Part 3 of this Kevin Hench sitcom comprises five episodes which were released today. The show's plot focuses on a doting history teacher Gade, played by American comedian Gabe Iglesias, of the fictional Woodrow Wilson High School. Mr. Iglesias cast is headlined by Gabe, alongside Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Richard Gant, Cree Cicchino, Fabrizio Guido, Tucker Albrizzi. However, read to find out which actor essays the role of Marisol Fuentes in the American sitcom.

Who plays Marisol Fuentes in Mr. Iglesias?

The American actor and Game Shakers fame, Cree Cicchino plays the role of Marisol Fuentes in Mr. Iglesias. Cree as Marisol essays the role of lead character's Gabe's favourite student who is shown to be extremely smart. In the American sitcom, Marisol's character is shown to work three jobs along with focussing on her studies. Marisol's love interest in Mr. Iglesias is Mikey, played by Fabrizio Guido. Love blossoms between the two after they take part in a school play and eventually kiss each other after days of innocent romance during the play days.

About Cree Cicchino

Cree Cicchino is an American actor who kick-started her career as a child artist with the Nickelodeon show Game Shakers. Cree essayed the role of Babe in the American comedy TV series and had become a household name because of her portrayal of quick-witted Babe. She was later roped in to play one of the lead roles in Mr. Iglesias as Marisol Fuentes and has been a part of the sitcom since Part 1. Apart from Mr. Iglesias, Cree also recently starred in the action-comedy film titled The Sleepover, which released on Netflix in August this year.

Back in February, Cree Cicchino's engagement with Jaheem Toombs had made headlines which turned out to be nothing but a prank on fans. After taking the internet by storm with their engagement photos, Cree shared an update wherein she jokingly wrote, "Definitely NOT engaged!". Later, the Game Shakers star apologized for the 'confusion' and set the record straight writing, "We thought it would be fun to take some fake little proposal pics in front of the castle at Disney, on Valentines Day. We are the best of friends and love each other very much! (sic).

Check out Cree Cicchino's photos below:

