Aditya Narayan's Response To 'are You A Virgin?' Question Is Hilarious; Check It Out

Aditya Narayan is one of the multi-talented artists in the entertainment industry. Apart from his soulful voice, he is also known for his acting skills and hosting TV shows like Indian Idol, Lil Champs among others. The singer is also very popular on social media where he regularly shares updates about his life for his 1.4 million-strong Instagram family.

He recently took to his Instagram handle and started a fun question and answer session with his fans. During the Q&A session, he was asked about his virginity by one the netizens, here is what he had to say about it.

Aditya Narayan answers if he is virgin or not during Instagram Q&A session

Aditya Narayan started his first-ever Instagram Q&A session and he was bombarded with several interesting questions. One netizen asked Aditya Narayan if he is a virgin. Aditya Narayan came up with a cheeky response to this and replied with Yes and another text at the bottom of the screen where he mentioned he was a virgin fifteen years ago.

The question by netizen read as, “Virgin bro?” to which Aditya Narayan responded by saying, “Yes 15 saaal pehle tha”. Here is a look at Aditya Narayan’s Instagram.

Aditya Narayan's Instagram story

Aditya Narayan's age

Another netizen asked him about his age. The question read as, “Aapki age kitni hai bro????..” (What is your age brother). The singer responded to this question by saying "Dil se 23 calendar ke mutaabik 32” (23 years old at heart and 32 year old according to the calendar). Here is a look at Aditya Narayan’s Instagram story.

Aditya Narayan’s Instagram

Aditya Narayan's house arrest

The singer had recently shared with his fans that he is currently under house arrest. Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram and revealed that the reason behind his house arrest is that his neighbours were tested positive for COVID-19.

In the caption of his post, Aditya Narayan had also advised everyone to stay safe and despite the unlocking phase in the country, this pandemic is far from getting over. His caption read as, “Under house arrest. Neighbour tested COVID +ve. Stay safe everyone this is far from over â¤ï¸” Here is a look at Aditya Narayan’s Instagram post about his house arrest.

Promo Image Credits: Aditya Narayan's Instagram

