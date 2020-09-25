'Rick And Morty' Creator Talks About The Whitewashing Controversy In Animated Series; Read

Rick and Morty is one of the most popular adult animated series in the world. The show recently won the Emmys 2020 for the Outstanding Animated Program. While virtually speaking about the show backstage, the Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon spoke about the whitewashing controversy in animated series. Here is what Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon had to say about the whitewashing controversy.

Also Read | Did 'The Simpsons' Predict President Donald Trump's Demise On August 27?

Also Read | 'Cancel Rick And Morty,' Say Netizens As An Old Harmon Video Surfaces On The Internet

Rick and Morty creator on whitewashing controversy

The whitewashing controversy has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. According to a report by The Independent, several big animated shows like Netflix’s Big Mouth and Disney’s The Simpsons have announced that they will no longer have white actors voicing non-white characters in the series. About this, Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon said that he believes that there are a lot of actors out there and if it is an important character belonging from a particular background then the best way is to find actors of the same background.

He further addressed what he called a weird question that what if someone does not find an actor from that particular group for the representation purposes or what if that actor is the worst actor in the world? He squashed such questions and said that the best thing that people of privilege can do is to not try and figure it out logically. Another creator of Rick and Morty, Scott Marder added that he supports the movement and he thinks that it is moving in the right direction.

Also Read | Watch: Miley Cyrus Confirms Breakup With Cody Simpson, Says '2 Halves Can't Make A Whole'

Also Read | Marge Simpson Takes Jibe At Trump's Advisor Jenna Ellis Over Kamala Harris Remark

About Rick and Morty and its creator

Dan Harmon is a co-creator and executive producer of Rick and Morty. Dan Harmon has also served as the showrunner for Community. The critically acclaimed Adult Swim cartoon series Rick and Morty concluded its highly anticipated fourth season earlier this year. The plot of Rick and Morty revolves around the intergalactic adventures of a genius scientist and his grandson.

Promo Image Credits: Rick and Morty Instagram and Dan Harmon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.