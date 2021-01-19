Asa Butterfield Confirms There Will Be Time Gap For 'Sex Education' Season 3

Sex Education is an American web-series on the OTT platform Netflix that is very popular with the young audience. The adult comedy show has released two successful seasons and the third season for the show went on floors in September 2020. Recently, the lead actor of the series Asa Butterfield revealed that the Sex Education season 3 will be witnessing a time jump. Even though Netflix is yet to announce the official release date for Sex Education season 3, Asa Butterfield provided the audience with some inside information and gave an insight into what fans will get to watch in the upcoming season. Read further ahead to know more about Sex Education season 3.

Asa Butterfield confirms time jump in Sex Education season 3

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Asa Butterfield got candid about Sex Education season 3 during his interview with The Guardian and gave the audience a lot to look forward to. The actor confirmed that there is a “time jump” since where season 2 ended. He also revealed that Otis is back in school but this time he has “different things on his plate”. Asa Butterfield said that Otis has grown up a little and has even become sassier than before. When asked about how he felt portraying this “new Otis”, Asa Butterfield said that it has been fun portraying Otis’ “newfound charisma”. Not changing the main traits of Otis’ personality, Asa Butterfield revealed that there is nothing to worry about as Otis is “still tragically awkward”.

Sex Education is an American comedy-drama web-series that has been created by Laurie Nunn, that premiered on the digital streaming platform, Netflix. Sex Education season 3 cast has Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson reprising their characters of an insecure teenager and his mother (a sex therapist), respectively. Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, and Kedar Williams-Stirling also star in the series.

The Sex Education season 3 plot revolves around a young adult (Otis) who is fairly well in dealing with “sexual issues” as his mother is a sex therapist. The boy starts helping others at school in exchange for money. The first season of the show was released on Netflix on January 11, 2019, and became a huge commercial success. The second season of the show released on January 17, 2020. The Sex Education season 3 was expected to release in January 2021 but got postponed due to the global pandemic.

