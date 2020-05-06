'Baarish' Season 2 Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In Much-awaited Series

Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi starrer Baarish 2 is all set to entertain fans with their amazing chemistry from May 6, 2020, on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji. In the first season of Baarish, the viewers saw Anuj (Sharman Joshi) and Gauravi (Asha Negi) falling in love and go on to tie the know with each other. And now, audiences will witness the roller coaster journey of the duo as they face hurdles in their relationship.

Baarish season 2 cast

Sharman Joshi as Anuj Mehta

Sharman Joshi will reprise his role as Anuj Mehta from the first season of Baarish star cast. In the new series, he will be seen playing the role of Asha Negi’s husband. He is shown as a timid, quiet, and innocent man, but when the time comes, he definitely knows how to turntables.

Asha Negi as Gauravi Karmakar

In the web series, Asha Negi will be seen essaying the role of Gauravi Karmakar who will soon turn into Gauravi Anuj Mehta as they both fall in love and get married. In the show, Asha’s character is shown as a very bubbly and fun-loving girl and wins the hearts of her loved ones with her kind approach. But as shown in the trailer, seems like the Gauravi is having an affair as Anuj catches them red-handed. They then further go on to file for a divorce as shown in the trailer.

Jeetendra Kumar as Jeetuji Gandhi

Jeetendra Kumar will make his debut in the digital world with the web series Baarish 2. Jeetendra Kumar will be seen essaying the role of Jeetuji Gandhi, a mogul in the diamond business, in Baarish star cast. The actor will also play cupid between Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi in the show, who will be seen playing the roles Anuj and Gauravi, respectively.

In a recent interview, Jeetendra Kumar also said that his principles in life are quite similar to that of his character in Baarish 2. Furthermore, he also assured fans and viewers that they will get to see various shades of his character in this much-awaited romantic drama.

Baarish 2 will be premiering on Zee5 and Alt Balaji on May 6, 2020. The Sharman Joshi-Asha Negi starrer is one of the much-awaited show. The first season also received rave reviews from fans are viewers. Baarish 2 is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor. Watch the trailer below.

