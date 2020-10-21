Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Creates A Stir As She Plays 'Among Us', Netizens 'love Her'

With US Election 2020 just a few weeks away, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez caused a stir on social media on October 20 by playing the popular game ‘Among Us’ on live-stream to encourage young US citizens to vote. Commonly known as ‘AOC’, Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar and YouTube personalities like Pokimane, Jack Septic Eye and Hasanabi all joined on Twitch to play the engrossing game. The 31-year-old’s expressions and dialogues went viral from the stream and people started posting their own versions. AOC herself admitted that she “had a blast” during the game.

Before streaming on Tuesday night (local time), AOC had taken to Twitter to ask if anyone among her followers for willing to play the game “to get out the vote” on October 19. She had also confessed that it was the first time ever she was going to play the game but said, “it looks like a lot of fun”. However, being her maiden game, several internet users lauded her skills and many even said that as an ‘imposter’ she “killed it”. In the game, ‘Among Us’, the imposter has to kill the crewmates while they try to identify the murderer.

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

Read - Ilhan Omar & AOC's Enjoyable 'Among Us' Twitch Stream Garners Lakhs Of Views

Read - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tweets 'play Among Us With Me'; Twitter Says, "it'd Be An Honor"

Netizens say they 'love' AOC

From saying they "love" Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to predicting that she would become a US President "one day", internet users were seen impressed by the Democratic Congresswoman who similar to other members of her party are diligently seeking the election of Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on November 3. One of the internet users even noted that more than half a million people were tuned in to watch AOC play 'Among Us' meaning, she is virtually hosting the "biggest rally" of 2020. This post was retweeted by AOC herself. Here are some responses:

If you add up viewers across the various streams, more than half a million people are watching @AOC on Twitch — she’s hosting the biggest GOTV rally of 2020. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) October 21, 2020

This woman will be President some day. And I'm ready for it. — We'reAllJustHavingFun (@MatthewRadical1) October 21, 2020

highlights from the @AOC among us stream - my love for this woman knows no bounds 💖 https://t.co/aZErKVAlVw pic.twitter.com/OCa06KMuob — lindsay (@levlinds) October 21, 2020

Orange is sus, Vote him out. pic.twitter.com/whTbTT9q7r — LowfDog (@LowfDog) October 21, 2020

She experienced more joyful moments this evening than 45 has in his whole life. — Nerd and Dad (@NerdyDad91730) October 21, 2020

Congrats on the stream @AOC! 🙌 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 21, 2020

My favourite line:



"I went to report @IlhanMN maniacal laughter" - @AOC



🤣🙃



Was great seeing Ilhan coldly murdering everyone, and AOC picking up on the game's strategy & nuances. Well done to everyone involved :) — James Berg (@JamesBergCanada) October 21, 2020

Meanwhile, another Democratic woman who has been receiving love from internet users is California Senator and Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris. She broke into a little dance in the rain and the Twitter users can not keep calm. From calling it the “best thing on the internet” to saying that’s “what a boss looks like”, the short clip showing Harris grooving while holding an umbrella has taken the internet by storm. Saying “rain or shine”, democracy doesn’t wait for anyone, the California Senator was captured thoroughly enjoying while light dancing in front of the voters in Florida on October 20. She herself shared her image from the campaign rally where the supporters were also seen enjoying the music.

Here’s Sen. Harris today in Florida: pic.twitter.com/z2lxKMJ89e — The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2020

Read - Halloween 2020 Makes Fans Go Gaga Over Among Us-themed Props; Take A Look

Read - Among Us News: Is Among Us Coming To Consoles Any Time Soon?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.