How To Update Among Us On IPhone: Easy Tutorial To Update The Social Deduction Game

InnerSloth game developer company hit a jackpot when the Among Us game became a raging hit. While the game was around since 2018, it was in 2020 when the indie game garnered mainstream attention. The social deduction game has slowly seeped into the modern pop-culture era and went viral on social media and mainstream platforms like YouTube where big-time video game streamers like PewDiePie and Jackseptcieye can be seen streaming the game. While Among Us recorded staggering numbers of having 1.2 million concurrent players as of September 2020, Among Us update has been an issue for some users cannot find their way around the game which is also subsequently gaining some negative traction for being easily hackable. Read below to know how to update Among Us on iPhone

How to update Among Us on iPhone?

Downloading and updating applications on an iPhone has always followed the staple route of being done by the official App Store. There are a number of workarounds to download applications in iPhones via third-party sources, but require users going the extra mile and even jeopardising the warranty of their device. Whereas iPhones also updates applications itself out of the box, this means that updates are automatically downloaded and installed when it is not in use.

But, if an iPhone user has turned down automatic updates then they simply need to head to the App Store and tap on their profile icon which is placed at the top right corner of the iPhone screen. Once in the profile section, head to the 'Available Updates' section and find Among Us in the list. Hit 'Update' option and the new Among Us version should get downloaded and installed easily. If users cannot find Among Us in their 'Available Updates' list, then they'll have to wait just a bit longer before InnerSloth drops an update for iPhone.

On the other hand, the game developer has now officially addressed the current hacking issue. The developer's official Twitter account recently shared a statement on the issue - 'We're are super duper aware of the current hacking issue and we're looking into it. We will be pushing out an emergency server update so people who are in game will get kicked from games. Please play private games or with people that you trust!!! Bare with us!!'. But, there has been no mention of the Among Us detective role. Check out the tweet below -

