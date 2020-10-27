How Many People Play Among Us? Why Is The Video Game So Popular?

Among Us quickly became one of the most popular video games in the online gaming community despite being out for over two years now. The online multiplayer social deduction game from InnerSloth has achieved unprecedented success in recent months, becoming one of the most streamed games on Twitch.

Why is Among Us so popular?

The title started to garner mainstream attention after it was streamed by popular streamers and content creators from around the world. However, it only gained further traction after it was recently live-streamed on Twitch by the US members of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. This only proves that the game is one of the most popular games in the world right now and it's quite likely that it will continue to attract more takers in coming months. So, let us take a look at just how many people play Among Us.

How many people play Among Us?

According to the gaming studio, there were 3.8 million concurrent Among Us players late last month, which included those on Steam and the mobile platforms. The company also revealed that the title was able to attract more than 60 million daily users on Among Us. The multiplayer game has also crossed 100 million downloads on Google Play and the Apple App Store. As for Steam users, the video game currently has a peak player count which stands at 438,524.

How to download Among Us?

Among Us is currently available on mobile (Android and iOS), and Windows PC via Steam. The game is available on Google Play and the App Store for free; however, it offers a number of in-game purchases.

If you are a PC user, you will actually have to pay $4.99 to purchase the game via Steam. To download the title, you first need to log in to your Steam account and tap 'Add to cart' to purchase the game. Click on 'Purchase for Myself' and complete the payment to install the game. Once the installation is complete, the game will be added to your Library.

Interestingly, Among Us also comes with cross-platform support for Windows PC and mobile platforms. Cross-play is available in the game for both local and online game modes. This means that you can easily play the game with your friends or even strangers on other platforms.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store