ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo 'positively Reviewing' To Star In Upcoming OCN Drama 'Island': Report

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo might be featuring in OCN’s upcoming exorcism drama titled Island (working title). According to Soompi, the former’s agency Fantagio, too, commented in response that the actor is ‘positively reviewing the offer’ to appear in the fantasy exorcism drama. Alongside Cha Eun Woo, the drama will also feature Kim Nam Gil and Seo Ye Ji, said the report.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to appear as an Exorcist Priest

According to the report, Island is an upcoming fantasy exorcism drama that is based on a webtoon with the same title. The plot of the drama revolves around the life of Pan, who needs a woman in order to end his cursed immortal life. It also shows Won Mi Ho, who comes from a rich family, being targeted by goblins. The duo will further be joined by an exorcist priest, John, who feels guilty for not being able to protect one girl in the past. On the island which possesses evil darkness, the trio will gather their strength in order to protect each other.

Cha Eun Woo will be seen playing Kang Chan Hyuk, also known as John in the upcoming drama. His character is a hip exorcist priest who has been brought up in the United States but has to watch Korean dramas to avoid forgetting his mother tongue. The character appears to be bright but has his own dark past, as added in the report.

Kim Nam Gil is said to appear as Pan, while Seo Ye Ji will be seen as Won Mi Ho. Before Cha Eun Woo, Im Siwan was considered for the role of the exorcist priest. The fantasy drama will go on floors this spring. It is scheduled to premiere in the second half of this year.

Cha Eun Woo's drama list includes Hit The Top, Gangnam Beauty and Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung. He recently appeared in True Beauty. Cha Eun Woo as Lee Suho garnered many appreciations from his fans and viewers. The drama is based on the Line Webtoon by Yaongyi, with the same title. Alongside Cha Eun Woo, it also features Moon Ga Young, Hwang In Youp and Park Yoo Na. Kim Nam Gil was last seen in the film Emergency Declaration. Moreover, Seo Ye Ji was last seen in 2020’s It’s Okay to Not Be Okay as Ko Moon Young.

