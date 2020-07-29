'It’s Okay To Not Be Okay's' Cast Kim Soo Hyun Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se In Latest Family Pics

It’s Okay to Not be Okay airs twice every week and tells the tale of Moon Gang Tae and Go Moon Young. The two fall in love irrespective of the trauma and problems in each other’s life. Kim Soo-Hyun and Seo Ye Ji are essaying the lead roles respectively. In the drama, Young is a children’s book author and Gang Tae is a health care worker. Gang Tae also has the responsibility of his elder brother Moon Sang Tae essayed by Oh Jung Se who is a specially-abled person in the reel story. The trio’s recent in-story photoshoot is making the rounds on the internet and here is the real story behind what happened.

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay character's photoshoot

With the drama It’s Okay to Not be Okay crossing the half-way mark, twists and turns await the drama’s central characters Moon Gang Tae and Go Moon Young. Out of the many mysteries yet to be unwrapped, Gang Tae finds a reason to distance himself from his ‘love’ Moon Young. He makes it a point that there will be a distance between the two as the secret makes him aware of their ill-fated connection in the past.

Before the incidence Moon Young had suggested a photoshoot with Gang Tae and his Hyung (elder brother) Moon Snag Tae. However, Gang Tae refuses to attend the photo shoot. Young does not really understand what is going on with Gang Tae, however, she leaves without him.

Moon Young is present at the shoot with Sang Tae. The two are dressed up and all set to click their first picture. However, just then Gang Tae walks in looking all dapper in a suit. He smiles for the picture which makes Young happy.

While posing for the pictures Gang Tae lets go of his cold behaviour and smile happily. Moon Young whispers, “If you take pictures like family, you become a family.” These are the words that Moon Young used to make sure that Sang Tae feels at home. Sang Tae is autistic in the reel story and he is not convinced of Moon Young at first. However, he takes his own time to understand her importance in Gang Tae’s life. After a series of interactions, Sang Tae finally accepts her as his own.

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay cast Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji and Oh Jung Se's pictures

Kim Soo Hyun in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

