Asur Ending Explained; Here's How It'll Affect A Potential Season 2 Of Asur

The new web series titled Asur is garnering a lot of attention on the OTT platform Voot. The web series that released in March first week stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. Barun Sobti is seen on the OTT platform Voot after already making his debut on the digital platform through web series like Tanhaiyan, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, Derma before starring in Asura. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? actor became a television heartthrob after appearing in successful TV serials including Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Dill Mill Gayye, and Shraddha.

The story is a crime thriller revolving around the story of Nikhil Nair who is a forensic expert and a teacher at the FBI, the role is played by Barun Sobti. Whereas the other main protagonist is Dr Dhananjay Rajpoot who is a forensic cop. The two forensic experts are seen caught in a chase of a serial killer who kills for his religious beliefs.

The drama showcases the conflict between good and bad and its parallelism with social justice and injustice. Asur has released only 1 season and the filming for the second season is already in talks. The first season saw 8 episodes that could be viewed on Voot Originals series.

ALSO READ| 'Mentalhood', 'Yeh Meri Family' & Other Relatable Web Series That Make Parenting Easier

Asur review

The ending of the Asur season 1 is based on the estimation that the killer was caught. The important part of the series is that it shows the killer as an interesting character who is what he is because of his father's mistreatment towards him and his sense of justice that is hugely biased due to his religious beliefs.

The way director Gaurav Shukla and the writer of this web series have interconnected forensic science with mythology is simply brilliant, according to many reviews. The web series definitely shows a dark side of mythology.

Pic courtesy: Voot

ALSO READ| From Jitendra Kumar To Mithila Palkar; These Bollywood Actors Began With Web Series

How will Asur web series ending lead to Asur season 2's plot?

The chances of the Asur web series ending up in another season is very much possible, even though the two suspects who were thought to be Shubh are caught. But, it is revealed that it wasn't the real Shubh that actually got caught. The real Shubh was shown as Rasool who was present in the CBI team itself.

Shubh has declared that the war will continue further as he murders Sharib Hashmi. He is seen to have many allies who do whatever he says. This is proved as in the end, one can see that when the journalist comes out of the gas chamber, she kills another person. Plus the lady who is taking care of Nikhil’s kid actually gives poison to the kid. So the unsettling climax of season 1 definitely shows that the upcoming season 2 will surely showcase the 'sur-asur' battle on a larger scale.

Dhananjay gets suspended and Nikhil blames Dhanjanay for his daughter's death blaming Dhanajay’s earlier mistakes had caused him to lose his kid. So the next season may see Dhananjay pitying himself or there could even be a battle of Nikhil and Dhananjay. The ending saw Sharib Hashmi getting murdered and Nushrat getting promoted. So, the CBI team may see a new entry of characters as well.

ALSO READ| Sohum Shah All Set To Play A Cop In Reema Kagti's Upcoming Web Series

ALSO READ| Saqib Saleem To Star In Apoorva Lakhia's Web Series For Viacom 18

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.