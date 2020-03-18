'Mentalhood', 'Yeh Meri Family' & Other Relatable Web Series That Make Parenting Easier

Parenting is one of the most difficult phases of life as one has to deal with children in an ever-changing environment. There are numerous web series that try to showcase the difficulties one has to face when it comes to taking care of their children as well as of themselves. These shows are available on various platforms on the internet and one can watch them along with family so that everyone understands how to be a happy family.

Five relatable web series on parenting

Mentalhood

The show Mentalhood was recently released on ALTBalaji and Zee5 online streaming services. The show traces the journey of parenting with five different types of mothers, who use their own ways of parenting ideas on their child. Karisma Kapoor plays the role of a mother who tries to be the perfect dream-team along with her husband (Sanjay Suri) for their children. Sandhya Mridul plays a 'momzilla', Shilpa Shukla is a workaholic mother, Shruti Seth is spiritual, while Tilottama is a super-hyper mother.

The Letdown

The show Letdown shows the dark side of being a parent. It shows how Audrey, the mother of a three-month-old daughter Stevie, join a child health service parents' group. Audrey then learns how she has to deal with her personal relationships along with the challenges in life while taking care of her daughter. The show has over 2 seasons and can be watched on Netflix.

Workin’ Moms

The show Workin' Moms is based on the personal experiences of the actor and creator of the show Catherine Reitman. The show talks about how mothers who also work have to go through various struggles of their own. Catherine plays the role of Kate, who joins a judgmental group of mothers with her best friend Anne.

Yeh Meri Family

Yeh Meri Family is web series starring Vishesh Bansal, Mona Singh, Akarsh Khurana, Ahan Nirban and Ruhi Khan. The show is narrated from a point of view of a 12-year-old. It beautifully talks about how an Indian family goes through happiness and hardships.

