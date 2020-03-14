From Jitendra Kumar To Mithila Palkar; These Bollywood Actors Began With Web Series

There are so many Indian web-series available on various platforms that one can watch. These web-series became the claim to fame for many actors. These actors got the necessary push to step into the world of Bollywood after they got famous through these shows online.

Here is a list of names who got roles in Bollywood after starring in a web-series

Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar was already an internet sensation before he stepped into Bollywood. The actor was known best for his roles in the show TVF Pitchers as Jeetu. He was also a part of The Kota Factory and TVF Permanent Roommates, where he played the role of Gittu. His character Arjun Kejriwal is also very famous. Jitendra Kumar's Bollywood debut was the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo is also a well-known name and face from many web-series on YouTube and other online entertainment portals. The actor was a part of TVF Pitchers. She became famous after playing the role of Chanchal in TVF's Tripling. Gagroo was also a part of the show Four More Shots Please on Amazon Prime Video. Though the actor's debut in Bollywood was No One Killed Jessica, she became famous after appearing in Ujda Chaman and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi became famous for her sweet and bubbly roles. The actor became a part of the show The Trip, which made her a well-known name. She then starred in the movie Masaan and also in Gone Kesh. Shweta is also a part of the web-series Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video.

Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas won the hearts of the audience after his portrayal of Mikesh in the show TVF's Permanent Roommates. The actor also became a fan favourite after playing the role of Chandan Sharma in The Tripling. He then starred in the movie Veere Di Wedding alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar became a household name after playing the cute and smart girl from the show Little Things with Dhruv Sehgal. The actor then became a part of the movie Karwaan with Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan. She also became a part of a Netflix movie Chopsticks with Abhay Deol.

