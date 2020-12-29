'Attack On Titan' Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date Has Been Postponed; Read Details

Anime fans across the world rejoiced when Attack on Titan season 4 was released on December 7. Since then every week fans are getting a new episode of the anime. However, the recent release of episode 4 and the events that happened in the episode has left many desperately waiting for Attack on Titan season 4 episode 5. Find out when is episode 5 of AOT coming out?

When is episode 5 of AOT coming out?

According to AOT episodes release schedule, Attack on Titan episode 5 should have aired on Sunday, January 3. However, that isn’t going to happen. The notable translator Organic Dinosaur, took to Twitter to reveal that the fifth episode of Attack on Titan won't air in Japan on January 3. Instead, it will miss a week because of New Year's programming. Hence fans can expect Attack on Titan season 4 episode 5 release date to be January 10 instead.

Please note that there will be no scheduled episode broadcast on 1/03 for either SNK: The Final Season or for the Boruto anime~ — OrganicDinosaur 🦖 (@OrganicDinosaur) December 8, 2020

While many anime fans will be upset about this, the New Year's break is a great chance for anime fans to catch up on Attack on Titan before the fifth episode premieres. So far three seasons of the anime have been made available and there is also a recap movie, which is available on anime streaming services to watch anywhere, at any time. Here’s the synopsis of Attack on Titan season 4, according to Crunchyroll.

"It's been four years since the Scout Regiment reached the shoreline, and the world looks different now. Things are heating up as the fate of the Scout Regiment — and the people of Paradis — are determined at last. However, Eren is missing. Will he reappear before age-old tensions between Marleyans and Eldians result in the war of all wars?"

Where to watch Attack on Titan episodes?

Crunchyroll

The Crunchyroll app is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as iOS and Android devices. According to its website, Crunchyroll is offering a 14-day free trial of its premium service. There is also a free version of Crunchyroll that includes ads.

Funimation

In order to watch all Attack on Titan episodes online, one can sign up for FunimationNow. The website currently offers a free trial. You'll need to register a form of payment, but the first 14 days will be free.

Hulu

Luckily Hulu will also host the new episodes of Attack on Titan Season 4. The streaming service is offering a free trial for new subscribers. The Hulu app can be used on iOS and Android devices, as well as gaming consoles.

