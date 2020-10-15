Genshin Impact Manga And Its Characters: Know Everything About Manga Here

The Genshin Impact manga can be read by anyone on its official site and also on Webtoons in 13 different languages. As of now, there is no news on the manga updates or any specific schedule at which the company releases new chapters. Also, only the Japanese and Simplified Chinese versions are up-to-date up to only 16 chapters. Produced by miHoYo and the illustration is being done by many different teams of artists. Continue reading to know all about the Genshin Impact manga.

Genshin Impact Manga Characters

The setting of this manga is way before the events of the main story in the game. It revolves around Vennessa, the involvement of Fatui in Mondstadt, and the background of Kaeya and Diluc's which is also mentioned in their character stories. The world of Teyvat where this story unfolds has seven elemental archons that are a part of everything.

From the occurrence of a calamity, the entire world suffered in the worst possible way. Even though the suffering has started to cease away with many of the lands slowly healing, the city of wind - Mondstadt is yet to be free from the terror that this calamity brought. On the other hand, an ancient evil is lurking in the darkness and waiting for its chance to take revenge. Here are the characters who have made an appearance in the manga as of now.

Mondstadt Jean Lisa Amber Kaeya Diluc Venti

Fatui Il Dottore Krupp

Sumeru Collei Cyno



List of Chapters

Prologue - Songs of the Wind

1 - Bad Wine

2 - Flame Born

3 - Lost and Found

4 - Surprise Finding

5 - Dangerous Grounds

6 - Wind and Fyre

7 - Dusty Chest

8 - Final Clue

9 - Ludi Harpastum

10 - Fools Trick

11 - Serpent's Dance

12 - Unshrouded

13 - Dual Recurrence

14 - Malignant Illness

15 - Conclusion

16 - Talks Over a Drink

Genshin Impact Tier List

For the S Tier - Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as Healer, Venti for Support.

- Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as Healer, Venti for Support. For the A Tier - Barbara as Healer, Chongyun for DPS, Jean as Healer, Keqing for DPS, Mona for DPS, Razor for DPS, Traveler (Anemo) for Support, Xiangling for DPS, Support, Xiao for DPS.

- Barbara as Healer, Chongyun for DPS, Jean as Healer, Keqing for DPS, Mona for DPS, Razor for DPS, Traveler (Anemo) for Support, Xiangling for DPS, Support, Xiao for DPS. For the B Tier - Kaeya for Support, Klee for DPS, Ningguang for DPS, Sucrose for Support, Traveler (Geo) for Support, Xingqiu for Support.

- Kaeya for Support, Klee for DPS, Ningguang for DPS, Sucrose for Support, Traveler (Geo) for Support, Xingqiu for Support. For the C Tier - Beidou for DPS, Bennett for DPS, Support, Lisa for Support, Noelle for DPS, Healer.

