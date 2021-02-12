Attack On Titan Episode 10 Release Date And Spoilers; Everything We Know So Far

Attack on Titan's latest and last season is dominating the Winter 2021 anime season. Nine episodes out of sixteen have been released as of yet and they have very much exceeded fans' expectations. Attack on Titan Episode 10 will be out soon and fans are dying to know what'll happen. Read on to find out Attack on Titan episode 10 release date

Attack On Titan Episode 10 Release date

Also Read: Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date: What To Expect From The Upcoming Episode?

With so much hype surrounding the next episode, fans are dying to know when the latest episode will be released. Episode 10 is scheduled for release on 14th February on Sunday. However, some countries may get it on 15th February on Monday due to time differences. If you want to know when the anime will be releasing in your country here are the times when AOT will be released

Pacific Standard time – 1 PM Sunday, February 14th, 2021.

Central European Time- 10 PM Sunday, February 14th, 2021.

Indian Standard Time- 3 AM Monday, February 15th, 2021.

Also Read: Where To Watch Attack On Titan? Find Out How To Watch The Upcoming Episode Online

HYPE from ShingekiNoKyojin

Attack on Titan Episode 10 Spoilers

In the last episode, Eren and friends are retreating after a successful attack on the Marley kingdom. Zeke has betrayed Marley and joined the Eldians. It came as a major shock to everyone. As of now, there aren't any confirmed spoilers for Attack on Titan Episode 10 but from social media discussions and anime forums, one can find out possible spoilers and speculations for the next episode. Here's everything that might happen in episode 10.

Also Read: 'Free Fire' And 'Attack On Titan' Collaboration: Find Out About This Crossover Here

Zeke will reveal his plan and reason for betraying the Marley kingdom.

The gang will come together and have a funeral for Sasha who died in the last episode.

Historia Reiss is pregnant and it'll have huge implications on the story going forward.

Eren will have to come to terms with his reckless actions which lead to the deaths of hundreds of Marley and Eldian people.

Gabi will face immense guilt over killing Sasha as the intensity of her crime sets in.

Reiner and Marley kingdom will be planning their counterattack.

About Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is a wildly popular Japanese dark fantasy anime series adapted from the manga of the same name by author Hajime Isayama. The first season of the show premiered on April 7, 2013. The show is coming to an end with its final season in 2021 and there is a lot of hype surrounding it. You can watch the show with the latest episodes on Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu where they'll be released.

Also Read: Is MAPPA Dropping AOT? Twitter At Unrest With Attack On Titan Season 4 Cancellation Rumour

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.