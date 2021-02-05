'Free Fire' And 'Attack On Titan' Collaboration: Find Out About This Crossover Here

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game and it became the most downloaded mobile game worldwide in 2019. This mobile game was developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena for the Android and iOS mobile gaming platforms. Later on, it received the award for the "Best Popular Vote Game" from the Google Play Store in the same year.

Also read | Valkyrae On Among Us Popularity On YouTube; When Is The New Among Us Map Coming?

Garena Free Fire and Attack on Titan

Also read | AC Valhalla Aveberre Megaliths: Here Are The Steps To Solve This Puzzle

The global collaboration between Free Fire and Attack on Titans was revealed by Garena on February 4. This means the same day when the OB26 update came out for Free Fire. This crossover is scheduled to go live in March.

The player base will be able to get into matches and battle while wearing the various types of costumes inspired by the Attack on Titans anime series. Other items like exclusive gun skins and other collectables will also be available. Free Fire has hosted many in-game events with productions like Ragnarok and Netflix’s La Casa de Papel and more.

Free Fire Update

Rank Season 5 New Season starts 02/05 17:00 SGT Rank up to Gold III or above to receive the Clash Squad exclusive item - The Golden MP5 New Rank Season available from 02/05~04/14

Map-Based Store Store Adjustment for Clash Squad In season 5, the players will be introduced with a new store system where the players will activate different sets of stores on different maps. This way, most of your favourite weapons will be available to the players in Clash Squad. Two sets of stores will be available: Bermuda / Bermuda Remastered Store Kalahari Store

New Item - Mystery Box Available for Clash Squad - Casual Only The Mystery Box is designed to give the losing team an opportunity to fight back by giving the buyer a chance to obtain special items from the box. Mystery Box now available in Clash Squad - Casual.

Battle Royale Vending Machine Update Item and Pricing Update for Casual and Rank This patch, there will be some adjustments to the vending machine. The price of various objects will be altered based on their performance. In addition, the number of tokens available on the map will be increased so that the players can use the vending machine more frequently. New Item - UAV-Lite now available in the vending machine. Adjusted the tokens available on the map. Vending Machine price adjustment.

New Item - UAV-Lite Available in Classic (Casual & Ranked) The UAV-Lite (Personal UAV) will be a utility item that can scan the surroundings to see if there are enemies nearby. Personal UAV available in the vending machine.

New Item - War Chest Available in Classic (Casual & Ranked) There will be War Chests available in several locations to make looting easier on the battlefield. War Chests now available in Classic Mode.

New System - Revival Point Available in Classic (Casual Only) Revival Point will be a new system in Classic Mode where players can revive the entire team after capturing and activating the Revival Point. Activating the Revival Point will revive the entire squad.

New Item - Revival Card Available in Classic (Casual Only) Players can now be re-deployed to the battlefield if their teammates purchase the "Revival Card" from the vending machine. New Item - Revival Card now available in the vending machine.



Also read | Warzone Gas Grenade Glitch: The Unlimited Stims Glitch Is Back In Warzone

Also read | AC Valhalla Alfred Study Location: Checkout This Guide To Find The Alfred Study Key