Avinash Tiwary Reveals He Initially Didn't Want To Be A Part Of 'Bulbbul'; Here's Why

Actor Avinash Tiwary, who was seen in the much-acclaimed film Bulbbul that is helmed by Anvita Dutt and bankrolled by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma, recently gave an interview where he went on to reveal a few details about the film. During an interview with a news portal, when Avinash was asked how he perceived his character Satya to be a simple guy, he revealed that he wasn't sure of taking the role at first. He also shared what changed his mind to do it.

The actor said that everyone who watches the movie knows the story is about Bulbbul and her life. He said that when he read the script he like the script, but he felt that story is about Bulbbul and not Satya to which he said that he was not sure if he should be doing the film. Avinash then realised that the film is very special and he wanted to be a part of it.

Avinash further added that he could not convince himself about his character, Satya at the beginning. He said he found his character too naïve and was very innocent and also was the only person who did not know anything that’s happening. He also revealed that he was once again not sure if he wanted to do the film but then Anvita told him about the courage his character had to go into the jungle and find the person who’s been murdering the villagers.

He also said that what really attracted him was a line the Bulbbul says at the end of the film. She says at the end, ‘Tum sab ke sab ek jaise ho’ and for him, that line was awakening because he realised that his character did not do anything wrong. He said that he used to argue with himself saying that his character must have done something wrong and he still thinks about why she said it.

Avinash praises the producers

Talking about his experience of working with Anushka and Karnesh Sharma, the actor said that if he ever decided to become a producer, Anushka and Karnesh are the ones who he would idolise. He also said that they have a great eye for talent and content and have also been pushing the boundaries and taking risks. Avinash also said that they have made good films and also respect the talent and the artist.

Tiwary also concluded saying that the amount of love and respect he received from their set is very rare because he hasn’t that kind of love and respect for any other film set. He also revealed that he would love to work with them once more if something interesting comes up.

