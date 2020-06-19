Who Is Avinash Tiwary? What Role Does He Play In Netflix's New Horror Film 'Bulbbul'?

Anushka Sharma is currently riding high with the success of her Amazon Prime series Pataal Lok. But now she is ready to release a newly produced web film that is bone-chilling to the core. This Anushka Sharma produced film, titled Bulbbul, will be released on Netflix on June 24, 2020. This horror-thriller marks the first collaboration between Anushka Sharma’s production house and Netflix.

Netflix and Clean Slate Productions released the Bulbbul trailer yesterday, June 18, 2020, and it looks promising for sure. Apart from the show’s spooky story, the cast of the show is creating headlines. While there are many familiar faces in the Bulbbul trailer, one artist stands out, and he is Avinash Tiwary. The details about his role are still under wraps. Here are some details about the Bulbbul Netflix cast member that you might find interesting.

Who is Avinash Tiwary?

Avinash Tiwary seems to be playing a pivotal role in the film. But Bulbbul is not Avinash’s first gig. Avinash has reportedly been in the Hindi film industry for quite some time now. He made his way in the film industry through short films.

Before pursuing acting as a full-time job, Avinash was reportedly pursuing engineering in Mumbai but dropped out of college in the fourth semester. He soon joined Barry John’s acting studio. After Barry John’s acting studio, he also went to New York Film Academy.

After coming from New York, Avinash joined theatre and worked with Om Katare. He kick-started his career with the documentary, Anamika: Her Glorious Past in 2006. He also got a chance to work with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in the TV series Yudh.

Avinash Tiwary marked his Bollywood debut in the film, Tu Hai Mera Sunday in 2016. The film premiered at the BFI London Film Festival and received a positive response. After Yudh, Avinash Tiwary bagged the lead in Imtiaz Ali directed Laila Majnu in 2017. He was also part of the Netflix anthology series Ghost Stories in 2019. Apart from Bulbbul, Avinash will also be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in the film The Girl on The Train.

