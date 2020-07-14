Will 'Bulbbul' Actor Avinash Tiwary Next Play Dawood Ibrahim In 'Dongri To Dubai'?

Actor Avinash Tiwary who was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Bulbbul recently indulged in a candid conversation with a leading portal in which the actor gave hints about his new project and his upcoming movie The Girl on the Train. In the interview, Avinash Tiwary was asked whether he would be seen in the role of Dawood Ibrahim in the movie Dongri to Dubai.

However, Avinash Tiwary refused to comment on the matter. Instead, he gave details about the movie and said that it is a revenge drama, a story of the Mumbai mafia. The actor further mentioned that it is all about the underworld from when it started in late 2000. Avinash Tiwary revealed that it is an adaptation of the book of that name. Though Avinash Tiwary refused to comment on his character, he said that he would be seen playing an important character and he cannot reveal anything owing to the public strategy.

Also Read| Avinash Tiwary reveals he initially didn't want to be a part of 'Bulbbul'; Here's why

Avinash Tiwary talks about The Girl on the Train

Talking about his upcoming movie The Girl on the Train, he said that he is working with Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari in this movie. He mentioned that he is unaware of the fact when the movie would be released as it was postponed due to pandemic. Furthermore, Avinash Tiwary said that The Girl on the Train is the adaptation of a book by the same name. He said that he just keeps joking with his mom that this movie is his Hollywood venture.

Also Read | Avinash Tiwary talks about his character 'Satya' in much-awaited film 'Bulbbul'

Talking of his experience working with Parineeti Chopra, he says that he believes she is the easiest actor to work with. He added that he was on joking terms with her right after the first day. The actor continued that she has made him feel extremely comfortable around her. He continued that the whole gang of actors who worked in The Girl on the Train watched concerts and relished dinner together at some lovely restaurants. He wrapped up the conversation saying that it was amazing working on this project.

About Bulbbul

Anushka Sharma's production project, Bulbbul, premiered on June 24 on Netflix. Directed by Anvita Dutt, the movie stars Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Tripti Dimri, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Paoli Dam in crucial roles. Avinash Tiwary received major praises for his role as Satya in the series. It was his second collaboration with Netflix after Ghost Stories.

Also Read| Who is Avinash Tiwary? What role does he play in Netflix's new horror film 'Bulbbul'?

Also Read| Bangladeshi girl bears uncanny resemblance to 'Bulbbul' actress Tripti Dimri, see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.