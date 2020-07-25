Amit Sadh urges film critics to avoid rating 'Dil Bechara', says 'appreciate the magic'

Actor Amit Sadh who was struck emotionally after watching Dil Bechara as it recalled some of his memories spent with dear friend Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a post for the film critics. The actor urged the film critics to avoid giving ratings to the film during the weekend. Amit also urged the people to show their love towards the actor and the film so that the memories of Sushant should stay for long.

Amit Sadh's plea for film critics

As soon as Amit shared the post on Twitter, one of the users asked the actor to share one best experience of watching his Kai Po Che co-actors film. Amit who considered this something very personal was quick enough to reply to his fan and wrote that he is still trying to let the feeling sink in him and his experience of the film is something very personal. Adding, Amit wrote that one day he will definitely share his feelings with all and promised that he would tell his fans first.

Pls let that be personal bro ... one day I will share ../ i promise ! And I will tell you first ! 🤗😍 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 25, 2020

Read: Amit Sadh Says His Tweet Is An ‘ultimatum’ To ‘big People’ Who Aren't Paying Their Crew

Read: 'You Are Loved For Life': Amit Sadh Pens Heartfelt Note For 'Kai Po Che' Co-actor Sushant

Can we pls not do ratings fr this weekend ... please !! People /critics ... Just some love , rememberance and appreciate the magic ! 🤗🙏🙏👊🏻 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 25, 2020

Several other fans of the actor also showered the comment section with their takes on the same. One of the users agreed with the actor and wrote that Dil Bechara is such a beautiful film that it does not require people to review or rate it. Another user mentioned that there is nothing left in the film to be reviewed. According to the follower, the male lead o the film is not present physically. The user requested all to watch the film as a remembrance to Sushant Singh Rajput. A third follower commented that there are certain things that should not be said but followed. He wrote that the film will be watched by all with full compassion without paying much attention to the business it made. Another user that the love Sushant is receiving is beyond rating.

Earlier, just ahead of the film’s premiere on the digital platform, Amit Sadh penned a heartwarming note for his dear friend on Twitter. Amit who misses his friend wrote that he made sure all watch his film with a heavy heart. Amit penned the note on the post shared by one of the fans of the actor. The fan shared a picture of the two actors from the promotions of their 2015 film together while posing for a happy picture. While commenting on the post, Amit tagged Sushant as his Kai Po Che character Ishaan and wrote that he will always be missed. Amit hoped that the actor will be dancing in heaven after seeing the unconditional love being bestowed on him and his film. At last, the Breathe actor concluded the note and wrote Sushant will always be loved for eternal.

Read: Amit Sadh Urges 'Big People' To Pay Helpers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Read: Abhishek Bachchan Responds To Amit Sadh's Post, Says He Is Waiting 'for That Hug'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.