Chadwick Boseman's Ma Rainey's Preview Screening Cancelled By Netflix

The death of Chadwick Boseman certainly shocked the entire world. His final film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom has been a trending topic since his sad demise. The movie was supposed to have a preview screening which has now been cancelled by Netflix. Read more to know bout Chadwick Boseman’s latest film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Chadwick Boseman's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

As per Daily Mail, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was one of the most anticipated films currently with an impactful leading cast including Viola Davis. Apart from the cast, this film is also being directed by the experienced director, George C Wolfe. The preview of the film would certainly give a deep dive into the film with some new footage and also an informative Q&A session by the end.

The event has been postponed as Chadwick was supposed to appear for this event. As a tribute to the Black Panther actor, the event has been postponed until further notice. Till now the makers have not yet announced anything about the film’s preview or updated release date. But they have certainly revealed other information about the film’s plot and the cast. Read more to know about Ma Rainey's Black Bottom cast and plot.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is an upcoming drama which will feature a number of popular starts if the industry including Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and Michael Potts. The movie is being produced by Boseman’s longtime friend and mentor, Denzel Washington. The film has been adapted from a play of the same name.

The movie is going to revolve around a Legendary afternoon recording session in Chicago by blues singer, Ma Rainey. Chadwick is supposed to play the role of trumpeter, Levee, in this film. Variety had also released a statement claiming that there was no immediate word from Netflix about whether Boseman's death would impact its plans for the release.

Chadwick Boseman's death

Chadwick Boseman was 43 years old before the died of battling cancer for four years. A number of his fan and friends from the Hollywood film industry have shared posts as a tribute for his sudden death. The Marvel studios also shared a 4-minute long video as a tribute for King T’Challa. A post was also shared from Chadwick’s twitter informing his fans about the sad news of his demise.

