Ayush Shrivastava Opens Up About Playing Dr. Kabir In Love, Scandal & Doctors

Ayush Shrivastava of Kalank fame is currently seen playing Dr Kabir, an intern in the show LSD – Love, Scandal & Doctors on Zee5 and Alt Balaji. He is seen playing a homosexual doctor in the show and recently opened up about his character, what made him do it and how is it to work with the co-actors of the show and more. Find out more about the show as well as Ayush as you read ahead.

Kalank fame Ayush Shrivastava opens up about his role in Love Scandal & Doctors

Ayush Shrivastava who has earlier appeared on a number of web shows including Abhay 2, 13 Mussoorie, Ishq Subhanallah, as well as the movie Kalank is now playing the pivotal role of Dr Kabir in the ALTBalaji and Zee5 series that revolves around five medical interns whose lives change when they get involved in a murder. Ayush plays a homosexual doctor in the Saqib Pandor show, which also has Rahul Dev, Puneet Pathak, Siddharth Menon, Shruthy Menon, Tanaya Sachdeva and Srishti Rindani as a part of its cast and started streaming on February 5, 2021.

Talking about his role, Ayush says, “So I'm playing Dr Kabir one of the interns which comes to KMRC medical institute, and in the race of the best intern 5 of us get into a scandal and then the show goes on. My role as Dr Kabir is of a guy who belongs to a well to do business family, but he comes out of his comfort zone to become a doctor. Kabir is someone who gets scared very easily, he is an underdog, but later half of the series character evolves, and he turns out to stand his ground even when things are off and not in his favour. Even after being bullied Kabir doesn't get manipulated and then what happens in the series is something to watch out for”.

He then spoke about what made him take the role. “I wanted to do this character first because I haven't played such a role ever, this guy is very innocent, pure and also Kabir is homosexual, so what all he goes through in his life because of his choices this series shows it all, how he deals with his family especially father is sometimes a reality in today's day and age. So as an artist I just wanted to live that and experience this life which I did and now I know how it feels. You have to watch the series definitely to know what I am saying. From playing Kabir I learnt not to give up even if things are not in your favour, stand your ground, accept yourself your identity. Better die as a good human than to live as a monster. Secondly was wanted to work with Balaji telefilms”.

Further, he spoke about working with the co-actors, "Working with Rahul sir was so good, he used to treat us like friends and comfort us. We used to do a lot of rehearsals before the take which makes us easy in the scene, also he used to give me oranges and apples before the scenes. All the co-stars were so good we had a great time and became like a family still we keep in touch and share our things with each other. So I have earned a great family in LSD”.

(With Inputs from PR)

