Where Was 'River Of No Return' Filmed? Know All About The Filming Locations Here

River Of No Return is a 1954 revenge drama film that stars Marilyn Monroe, Robert Mitchum, Tomy Rettig & Rory Calhoun, to name a few. The film, which released in the first half of the 50s, went on to become an instant classic. We have listed below all the River Of No Return filming locations that a moviegoer would get to see in the Stanley Rubin-headed Twentieth Century-Fox's project.

A portion of the Otto Preminger film was shot at the 20th Century Fox studios, but, a majority of the same was filmed at some of the most visually-pleasing sites in the United States as well as Canada. In the River Of No Return review, critics from all across the board had lauded the manner in which the director used the practical filming locations, amongst other things.

Where Was River Of No Return filmed?

Salmon River, Idaho, USA:

A major portion of the story takes place in and around its supposed titular character, which is dubbed The River Of No Return. Although, while watching the film, one would think that the film takes place around one river, the reality is quite different from that. One of the rivers that made it to the list of River Of No Return filming locations is Salmon River, Idaho, USA.

Maligne River, Alberta, Canada:

The second one in the list of River Of No Return shooting locations where the famous river sequences were filmed is the Maligne River that is located in Alberta, Canada. The water body in question resides somewhere in the area that is known as the Canadian Rockies. It runs through parts of Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada, which is also one of the filming locations.

Jasper, Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada:

Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada is connected to the aforementioned Maligne river. It is here where a significant number of sequences involving Monroe's Kay, Robert Mitchum's Matt Calder and Tommy Rettig's Mark Calder were filmed. Director Otto Preminger had reportedly extensively searched for a location where the character moments between the two protagonists could be filmed. After months of research, Preminger decided to zero down on Jasper itself.

Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

Whenever the question "Where was River Of No Return filmed?" has been asked by moviegoers, film historians and cinephiles alike, they usually referred to the sequences that have been filmed in Banff National Park. The scenic location is very close to Jasper National park and has been a witness to the filming of some of the most iconic scenes from the feature.

Bow River, Alberta, Canada

Bow River is yet another river location that made its screen debut in the Marilyn Monroe-starred. The third Canada-based river in the list of River Of No Return filming locations also has been a witness to the production of some very crucial moments that made it to the final cut of the 1954 film. The fourth river which was also one of the prime filmings locations of Marilyn Monroe's film was Snake Indian River. Snake Indian River is also a part of Alberta, Canada.

Source of information: IMDb

