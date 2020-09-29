'Baby' Season 3 Ending Explained: What Happened To Chiara And Ludo In The End?

Baby is a popular Italian teen drama web series that premiered on Netflix. The show tells the story of a group of school students who start their own prostitution ring. Baby is actually based on a real-life controversy that occurred in Rome back in 2014. The show's first season started streaming in December of 2018 and was later renewed for a second season in 2019.

The third and final season of Baby was recently released on Netflix on September 16, 2020. The show stars Benedetta Porcaroli and Alice Pagani in the lead roles. Here is what happened in the ending of Baby's season 3.

Baby Season 3 Ending Explained

The finale of Baby Season 3 begins with Ludo's (Alice Pagani) arrest. Chiara (Benedetta Porcaroli) is heartbroken by her friend's arrest and has no idea how to save her. Eventually, Chiara's mother convinces her to forget about Ludo and move on with her life. However, Chiara's ex-boyfriend tells her that Ludo was arrested only after Chiara's mother testified against her.

This enrages Chiara who decides to save Ludo by hook or by crook. Chiara then takes to social media and announces that she is actually the real Emma (which was the fake name she used when she was a prostitute). After Chiara's online confession, the cops arrest her and her boyfriend, Damiano Younes. Moreover, the police also arrest Chiara's pimp, Fiore.

While in court, Fiore claims that he was being exploited by the three teenagers. Just when the teens think that they are going to lose the court case, Natalia agrees to be a witness for them. This helps the teens win the case and Fiore is convicted in the prostitution case. The whole series is loosely based on the real-life Baby Squillo scandal in Rome.

Other prominent actors in the show include Riccardo Mandolini (Damiano Younes), Chabeli Sastre Gonzalez, Brando Pacitto, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Galatea Ranzi, Tommaso Ragno, Massimo Poggio, Mehdi Nebbou, and Giuseppe Maggio (Fiore). The show was co-created by Antonio Le Fosse, Giacomo Mazzariol, Marco Raspanti, Romolo Re Salvador, and Eleonora Trucchi. Andrea De Sica, Letizia Lamartire, and Anna Negri directed most of the episodes of the show.

